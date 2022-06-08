ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

By The Associated Press, Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0.

Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks.

The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. Manoah worked around a bases-loaded jam in the sixth after putting two of the runners on with two-out walks.

Brad Keller (1-7) allowed three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings for Kansas City.

He walked two and struck out four, and induced three inning-ending double plays. The Royals have been shut out in consecutive games for the first time since May 2021.

