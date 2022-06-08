ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts for Los Angeles, London: All the details

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jhJr_0g4KT3Uv00

The Foo Fighters , along with the family of Taylor Hawkins , have announced two official tribute concerts to be held in the late drummer’s honor this fall in both the U.K. and U.S.

Along with the dates, scheduled for September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the band shared a message from Hawkins ’ wife Alison, thanking the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans "far and wide for the outpouring of love" that has been shown following his untimely passing in late March.

"As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance," Alison adds. "Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.” The post concludes by saying, "Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created. In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Fans will certainly remember the impact Taylor's death on March 25 had on the music community as a whole, with sincere tributes pouring in from fans as well as musicians around the world. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts "will unite several of those artists," a statement from the band adds, as well as "the Hawkins family, and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon... playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

Line-ups for each scheduled concert are still on the way. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 17. Follow along at foofighters.com for more info.

