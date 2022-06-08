Just how many kids is Nick Cannon having in 2022? 'The stork is on the way'

Just a couple short weeks ago, Nick Cannon sat with The Big Tigger Morning Show at Audacy's V-103 studios to discuss all things Wild N Out: Live Tour and fatherhood. During the chat Tigger inquired, "Isn’t there one in development?," referring to a baby of course, to which Nick responded, “isn’t there always."

Stop searching for this week’s new releases, listen to Audacy All New radio now

Well as it appears, rumors of in fact "three babies on the way” do have some level of truth to them, as Nick seemingly appeared to confirm on Tuesday's installment of Angela Yee 's Lip Service podcast. Telling the show’s hosts, “I don’t know, it could be," regarding the number of babies on the way, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." He quipped, "let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way.”

Despite his intentions to stay celibate, Cannon continues to make headlines with his rapidly growing family.

He is father to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife and superstar Mariah Carey . Then there’s his son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell . Last June he welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa , and another son with model Alyssa Scott , Zen, who at tragically died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

As he confessed during the candid conversation, it was his bout of depression following the death of his son that ultimately led him to break his celibacy pact.

"I didn't even make it to January. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year," he said. "Then obviously I started going through some stuff... I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.’”

Cannon continued, "I fell victim to it 'cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f***ing like crazy... So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong... I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

As for which baby mama will be expanding the Cannon crew, well he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy, which will make baby number eight.

And as of this month, Abby De La Rosa, who shares a set of twins with Nick already, has also announced “IM PREGNANT.” And while she technically didn’t name the baby daddy, she did suggest the possibility of “another set of twins?” And from statistics alone, we’re thinking that’s a Cannon contribution.

Check out Nick Cannon's Lip Service interview above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram