ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Just how many kids is Nick Cannon having in 2022? 'The stork is on the way'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOlyR_0g4KSr8r00

Just a couple short weeks ago, Nick Cannon sat with The Big Tigger Morning Show at Audacy's V-103 studios to discuss all things Wild N Out: Live Tour and fatherhood. During the chat Tigger inquired, "Isn’t there one in development?," referring to a baby of course, to which Nick responded, “isn’t there always."

Stop searching for this week’s new releases, listen to Audacy All New radio now

Well as it appears, rumors of in fact "three babies on the way” do have some level of truth to them, as Nick seemingly appeared to confirm on Tuesday's installment of Angela Yee 's Lip Service podcast. Telling the show’s hosts, “I don’t know, it could be," regarding the number of babies on the way, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." He quipped, "let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way.”

Despite his intentions to stay celibate, Cannon continues to make headlines with his rapidly growing family.

He is father to fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife and superstar Mariah Carey . Then there’s his son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell . Last June he welcomed twin boys Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa , and another son with model Alyssa Scott , Zen, who at tragically died from brain cancer at 5 months old.

As he confessed during the candid conversation, it was his bout of depression following the death of his son that ultimately led him to break his celibacy pact.

"I didn't even make it to January. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year," he said. "Then obviously I started going through some stuff... I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.’”

Cannon continued, "I fell victim to it 'cause I was in a weak state. So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f***ing like crazy... So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong... I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

As for which baby mama will be expanding the Cannon crew, well he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy, which will make baby number eight.

And as of this month, Abby De La Rosa, who shares a set of twins with Nick already, has also announced “IM PREGNANT.” And while she technically didn’t name the baby daddy, she did suggest the possibility of “another set of twins?” And from statistics alone, we’re thinking that’s a Cannon contribution.

Check out Nick Cannon's Lip Service interview above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & BM Brittany Bell Enjoy Nobu Dinner Date After His Babymoon With Bre Tiesi

Shortly after returning from a babymoon baecation with the mother of his eighth child, Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon was spotted out on a dinner date at Nobu with another woman in his life – model Brittany Bell. The two have been in an on-again-off-again relationship over the years, with Bell giving birth to five-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful Queen from the America's Got Talent personality.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Stevie Wonder’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 9 Children

Iconic R&B singer Stevie Wonder has surely had an extensive career in the music industry, as he has won a whopping 25 Grammy awards, and is widely considered to be one of the most influential songwriters of all time (via Grammy). However, his personal life has clearly been eventful as well. Although he has been married three times, he has fathered nine children with five different women, according to CNN.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stork#Lip Service#Moroccan
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Mariah Carey Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey’s Diamond certified holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a “derivative” variation of his song without permission. Stone’s song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey’s chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

See Kelly Clarkson's Mysterious Instagram That Has Her Fans Seriously Concerned

How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson is keeping us on our toes these days! After a (very fashionable) stint as a host of American Song Contest and countless ovation-worthy Kellyoke performances on her daily talk show, we found out that the "Since U Been Gone" singer will be taking a hiatus from The Voice to spend time with her family.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Bobby Brown said Whitney Houston would still be alive if this had happened

R&B crooner Bobby Brown has suffered a catastrophic string of deaths of those close to him that has left the singer feeling “daily heartbreak.”. In an exclusive snippet of his upcoming A&E Network documentary obtained by the Daily Mail, Brown is filmed visiting the graves of his legendary ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown. Brown also tragically lost his 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., to a drug overdose in Los Angeles in November 2020.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy