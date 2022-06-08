'Ozark' star Julia Garner reportedly considering role of Madonna for her upcoming biopic

Ozark actress Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the lead role in a forthcoming Madonna biopic centered around the Pop star’s journey to fame.

Variety reports “Garner has emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates… and has for months been speculated as a frontrunner for the part.” Adding, “Garner’s team is considering and expected to accept the offer.”

Additional actresses said to have competed for the role include Florence Pugh , Alexa Demie ( Euphoria ), and Odessa Young . Singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were also reported to have auditioned.

The film was obtained by Universal Pictures via Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. Amy Pascal is attached as a producer while Madonna is directing and co-writing alongside Juno screenwriter, Diablo Cody .

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement announcing the project.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”



