ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Weekend wreck leaves one dead

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z3vz_0g4KSkD000

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A wreck took place over the weekend, just outside of Whitmire, and left one man dead and others injured.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident took place on S.C. Highway 121 near Sulphur Springs Road, just south of Whitmire at about 7:25 p.m. on June 4.

Bolt said the wreck took place as follows, A Mazda 3 (with two occupants) and a Ford F-150 (with two occupants) were traveling south on Highway 121, a Kia Sportage (one occupant) was traveling north. The Sportage drove left of center, per Bolt, this caused the Mazda 3 to travel off the right side of the road and get side swiped by the Sportage. The Sportage struck the F-150 head on, the F-150 then caught fire.

According to Bolt, the driver of the F-150 died due to the collision. The driver of the Sportage and a passenger in the F-150 were injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified David Barker, 53, of Lexington, as the decedent in the collision. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Passenger killed in Florence crash, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A passenger was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, died after being taken to a hospital, according to von Lutcken. The crash happened at at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Irby Street and […]
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD provides update on chase that led to crash at Two Notch and West Beltline

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a chase that led to a crash at Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard Thursday. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle when the driver took off and eventually crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Two Notch Road and West Beltline Boulevard. Investigators say four juvenile passengers were in the car, and all of them were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. Authorities say one of the passengers was significantly injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newberry County, SC
Accidents
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Whitmire, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for leads in Vance murder case

VANCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information they hope will solve the shooting death of a 29-year-old man found unresponsive after his vehicle struck a tree. Deputies say the victim, from Vance, was found unresponsive in his 2013 Hyundai Elentra just after 10...
VANCE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews battling fire at Anderson County mill

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Fire Department is responding to a fire at an old mill in Anderson County. The fire is located at 304 Chiquola Avenue. The Honea Path fire chief said no one was hurt, but the fire was not started by natural causes. They are investigating what sparked the blaze.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man found shot dead inside car in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are seeking information on the fatal shooting of an Orangeburg County man. LOCAL FIRST | 15-year-old facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old Vance man was found unresponsive in his car...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#S C Highway 121
WJBF

RCSO and Coroner respond to pedestrian hit and killed on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Coroner are on the scene of a deceased pedestrian in the middle of an Augusta roadway. The incident happened about 12:35 Friday afternoon on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive is being detoured through neighborhood streets. Law enforcement is asking […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Anderson County coroner identifies motorcycle crash victim

(Above video was published Thursday morning before the coroner's information was released.) A man killed in a crash on an Upstate road that was being repaved has been identified by the coroner. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Christian Brewer, 25, died at the scene of the crash about 10:20...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer near Ridgeville: Troopers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash that happened near the Ridgeville area. According to Trooper Nick Pye, one person has died after a car crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened along SC-27 near the intersection of Garden Court around 9:05 a.m. A Freightliner […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

On the Road: What’s hidden in Horatio?

Horatio, SC (WOLO) — In Sumter County sits a small community of less than 100 people. It’s also home to South Carolina’s oldest general store. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada takes us on the road to Horatio.
HORATIO, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy