Kassie Smiley, 92, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away in Brookfield, Missouri, on Monday, June 6, 2022. She had been in declining health for some years. Kassie Jean (Banner) Smiley was born southeast of Milan, Missouri, on March 11, 1930, the daughter of Dan and Grace (Hennen) Banner. She graduated from Milan High School in 1946. Her first job was long distance switchboard operator at the Milan telephone office. She married Robert “Bob” Smiley in Unionville, Missouri, on November 30, 1947. Kassie joined Bob in owning and operating the general store in Lemons. They also had the propane gas business in Lemons and then ran an appliance store and bottle gas in Milan. They operated Smiley Chevrolet-Olds dealership in Milan and both Kassie and Bob were involved in Smiley Real Estate in Unionville and Milan.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO