SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in a Northwest Side parking lot and the attack on a friend who was with him. Police say both men had just left Deol Sports Bar and Grill around closing time Friday morning when someone attacked them in a dark section of the parking lot, near the Loop 1604 access road and Chase Hill Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO