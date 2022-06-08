ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Another Water Main Break in Ward 1

By News Room
wnav.com
 3 days ago

A fourth water main break has surfaced at...

wnav.com

WBOC

Demolition Begins as Cambridge Harbor Development Gets Underway

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan was behind the wheel of an excavator as Governor's Hall at Sailwinds Park came down. The Harbor's Director Matt Leonard says it will feature a port, walkways, housing and a business district. "This is probably the most obvious and evident space that people see...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
wnav.com

Mayor Buckley Announces His Pick for the New City Manager

Ayor Gavin Buckley announced today his nomination of Michael Mallinoff, Esq. to become the next Annapolis City Manager. The current City Manager, David Jarrell, who has been in the role for more than two years, will return to the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Jarrell was the head of DPW for nearly ten years before assuming the role of City Manager in February 2020. There is a vacancy at Public Works due to the departure of Michael Johnson.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

Celebrating Cambridge Harbor project coming to life with demolition ceremony

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday morning for the Cambridge Harbor project. This will be a 35-acre waterfront redevelopment area alongside the confluences of Cambridge Creek and the Choptank River. The redevelopment site includes the former Dorchester General Hospital and Governor’s Hall. Cambridge Harbor will feature a mix of new commercial development, green space, bike trails, housing, and more. The idea to re-develop this space has been in the works for years, but it’s finally coming to life with help from local and state partners.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is moving toward the next phase of work on its $32.6 million project to rehabilitate the four bridges on Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) over Big Gunpowder Falls and Little Gunpowder Falls in eastern Baltimore County near the Harford County line. Weather permitting, on the nights of Sunday, June 12, and Monday, … Continue reading "MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12" The post MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Annapolis, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Rain Closes Streets, Strands Cars And Floods Halsey Concert In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning. The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m. Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road. Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis City Manager Resigns Position, Will Be Replaced by Former City Manager

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced today his nomination of Michael Mallinoff, Esq. to become the next Annapolis City Manager. The current City Manager, David Jarrell, who has been in the role for more than two years, will return to the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Jarrell was the head of DPW for nearly ten years before assuming the role of City Manager in February 2020. There is a vacancy at Public Works due to the departure of Michael Johnson.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

A Two Alarm Fire Burns the Sailor Oyster Bar on West Street Annapolis

Annapolis firefighters say that they are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire that swept through the Sailors Clam Bar at 196 West Street at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night. The bar is located in the middle Two Story Middle Of The Row of commercial buildings. Firefighters say there were no injuries, no deaths and there were working smoke alarms. Anne Arundel County and Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Departments assisted.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
News Break
Politics
wnav.com

Annapolis City Council To Hold Special Meeting Tonight

The Annapolis City Council convenes a special meeting tonight at 5. Topics to be considered:. R-34-22 Hurricane Ida – Small Business Financing – Lillys Printing LLC – For the purpose of supporting the distribution of grant funds through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Neighborhood BusinessWorks Program (NBW Program) to Lillys Printing LLC, which was severely impacted by the Hurricane Ida disaster.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
proptalk.com

Chesapeake Bay Fireworks for the Fourth of July

As boaters, we know the best place to catch a Chesapeake Bay fireworks show is from the water. Be sure to use caution when boating at night, be courteous and stay alert, and always have a designated skipper at the helm. Whether you are anchoring out or kicking back on the shore, we wish all of our readers a safe and happy holiday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

