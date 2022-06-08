Another Water Main Break in Ward 1

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning. The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m. Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road. Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO