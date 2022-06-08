ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Law & Order': Sam Waterston Returning for Season 22

By Kevin McCall
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a series return with Season 21, NBC's Law & Order will return once again for Season 22 with Sam Waterston expected to come back as series regular District Attorney Jack McCoy. The announcement comes hot off of the renewal for a brand-new season. According to Deadline, Waterston signed another one-year...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The Best 'Family Guy' Episode Of Every Season, According To IMDb

Transgressive, morally misguided but oh-so-damn funny, Family Guy has invaded the adult cartoon sphere since its debut in 1999. Created by Seth MacFarlane, the series follows an atypical family in Quahog, Rhode Island. Father of the house Peter (Seth MacFarlane) leads the show with a tenacity for stupidity, with wife Lois (Alex Borstein) attempting to keep the chaotic house together with kids Chris (Seth Green), Meg (Mila Kunis), and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane), alongside writer-turned-drunk dog Brian (Seth MacFarlane).
TV SERIES
Collider

'Physical' Season 2: Rose Byrne & Dierdre Friel on Greta's Loyalty to Sheila

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Physical.]From show creator Annie Weisman, the Apple TV+ original series Physical has ramped things up for Season 2, with Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) focused on building her business into a fitness empire and turning herself into a brand, with the help of her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) and friend Greta (Dierdre Friel). Although Sheila is finding that she has a bit of competition when it comes to world fitness domination, and she has to decide just how far she’s willing to go for success.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Sound of Music child stars surprise Julie Andrews at AFI tribute with 'Do-Re-Mi' sing-along

Julie Andrews was celebrated with a moving musical tribute sung by her The Sound of Music costars during a celebration of her six-decade career on Thursday night. The icon was presented with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala tribute Hollywood, and was surprised when the actors who portrayed the von Trapp children reunited for the touching moment.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Camryn Manheim
Daily Mail

Two weddings and a 28-year wait! Kristin Scott Thomas and her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star James Fleet marry in new screen drama... in front of guests Sienna Miller and Scarlett Johansson

She famously failed to marry the man of her dreams in Four Weddings And A Funeral. But 28 years on, Kristin Scott Thomas, 62, appears to be playing the happy bride – in her directorial debut. As the first pictures from filming show, she is reunited with Vicar Of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Edward James Olmos & Michael Olmos on Their Father-Son Dynamic on Set

From showrunner Elgin James, the fourth season of the FX drama series Mayans M.C. has brought the war directly to the doorstep of Santo Padre, forcing them to not only face retaliation from other chapters out for blood after an attempt to align under one King blew up in their faces, but also deal with the Sons of Anarchy seizing on every opportunity to take them out. EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are fracturing under the weight of it all, as the Club tries to figure out its next steps.
TV SERIES
E! News

Peter Wagner Breaks Silence on Brother Harrison’s Death

Peter Wagner is remembering the good times he had with his brother Harrison. After Harrison, the youngest son of General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner, was found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood parking lot on the morning of June 6, his older brother shared throwback photos of the two together over the years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Law Order#Deadline
Collider

'Evil' Season 3 Is a Deliciously Spine-Tingling and Sexy Return to Form | Review

The mark of a good piece of horror fiction is what it can dismantle in terms of expectation — and not necessarily the level of scares it can serve up, because every viewer has their own benchmark for what constitutes as "scary" (and that's a debate for a piece that isn't this one). What can prove even more exciting is the ways in which horror can challenge our assumptions, throw a wrench into the scenario we think is about to play out, or find a way to completely turn it upside-down and render us breathless in the outcome. Season 3 of Evil, which hails from Robert and Michelle King and returns to premiere on Paramount+ this weekend, practically revels in subverting what we think we know is about to play out — and the outcome remains as deliciously spooky, wacky, and sexy as it's ever been.
TV SERIES
Collider

From Guaplord to Chad, The 10 Best Pete Davidson Sketches on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson was part of the Saturday Night Live cast since 2014 when he was just 20. Recently departed in an emotional season 47 finale, Davidson was the first person born in the 1990s to join the cast, and one of the youngest members of SNL history. Davidson stars in many of SNL’s sketches, with many of them earning millions of views. He is perhaps most known for playing Chad, a deadpan recurring character whose catchphrase is simply “ok” or “I’m good”.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Reservation Crime Drama ‘Dark Winds’ Gives Zahn McClarnon an Overdue Spotlight: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Early in the first episode of AMC’s new series “Dark Winds,” Zahn McClarnon’s Joe Leaphorn advises Kiowa Gordon’s Jim Chee about a way to get ahead when investigating crimes on a Navajo reservation. Leaphorn’s been doing this for a while, and isn’t impressed by his new deputy’s credentials, or his naked ambition; sometimes, pragmatic approaches are best, so Leaphorn advises Chee to keep a carton of cigarettes around. On the reservation, people will say more for a pack, he says, “than in an interrogation room.” It’s a nicely chosen detail — one that speaks...
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best Duos of 'Stranger Things,' Ranked

Ever since the first season of Stranger Things aired, the show has been filled with incredible moments, from the sweet and tender moments to the high-stress ones that have you scream at your screen. Those moments work because of the writing but also because of the characters that inhabit the town of Hawkins. These characters have us come back year after year, delving into the world head first and falling in love with them at every turn. But there is one thing that the show has always excelled at – pairing those beloved characters together into dynamic duos. Whether it’s through friendships or romantic interests, Stranger Things knows how to create a partnership like no other.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Who Is Flora?

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga — a live-action, Riverdale-esque take on the beloved Italian animated show Winx Club — follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen) as she arrives at the magical school of Alfea and moves into a dorm with four other girls: Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Musa (Elisha Applebaum), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and original character Terra (Eliot Salt). In the six-episode first season of the Netflix drama, the reappearance of the Burned Ones causes chaos and distrust in the Otherworld, making training at Alfea more intense than ever with a real threat out in the world. Along with the Burned Ones comes the mystery surrounding Rosalind (Lesley Sharp) and her mysterious disappearance from Alfea, which coincidentally happens to be linked to Bloom.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'The Janes': Is the Pre-Roe v. Wade Abortion Activist Documentary Streaming Online?

The landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade decriminalized abortion based on the right to privacy and bodily autonomy and opened the door to safe, legal reproductive healthcare in the United States. It’s impossible to know with any certainty how many people suffered injury or died as a result of unsafe abortions per year before the ruling. The official death toll per year just before 1973 was approximately 200 people, but the true number may be higher. However, this doesn’t tell the whole story of why every attempt to recriminalize abortion is met with massive, impassioned protest. The toll of human suffering that comes with forced pregnancy, forced childbirth, and forced parenthood is literally incalculable.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Miranda's Victim' Adds Five to Cast Including Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Quinn, and More

Michelle Danner's court drama feature Miranda's Victim has officially rounded out its massively stacked roster with five more high-profile additions per a report from Deadline. The Resident star Emily VanCamp headlines the latest castings which also include Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano, Brent Sexton, and Josh Bowman. Together, they'll join the film's lead Abigail Breslin along with the previously announced ensemble of Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan, and Taryn Manning.
MOVIES
Collider

8 LGBTQ+ Films to Enjoy With Friends During Pride Month

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is back in full swing with celebratory parades, parties, and festivals around the country. In the entertainment industry, new releases and exciting announcements have been made pertaining to the growing need for more LGBTQ+ media and depictions of queer joy. For those who want to celebrate with...
MOVIES
Collider

'Nope' Trailer Gives a Closer Look at the Alien Threat in Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

Now that the premiere of Jordan Peele’s newest film Nope is closer than ever, it’s finally time we got some answers as to what the story is all about. In earlier promotional materials and footage, all we knew was that the movie centers around a threat from above, but the new trailer fully reveals what that is and how the people down below react to it. The horror film is set to premiere in late July.
MOVIES
Collider

'Nanook of the North' at 100: How Documentaries Can Warp Reality

It’s rare for any documentary to come out and not have it be greeted with dubiousness over its authenticity. By its very nature, the documentary is meant to convey the idea that we’re watching reality as it exists, oftentimes unfolding in real-time before the eyes of both a filmmaking crew and the audience. However, documentaries ranging from Exit Through the Gift Shop to The Jinx have often come under fire regarding just how truthful or authentic their stories really are. Part of why this uncertainty is so persistent is that documentaries are largely built on the back of an influential feature that was largely a fabrication. Robert Flaherty’s 1922 film Nanook of the North was the birth of the modern documentary, but also the birth of falsehoods being passed along as facts within this mold of filmmaking.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Mind Over Murder’ Docuseries Trailer Explores the Wrongful Convictions of the Beatrice Six in 1985

A trailer has been released for the upcoming HBO Original documentary series Mind Over Murder. The six-part series will cover a shocking murder and the effect it had on a community, both when it happened and years later when the supposed murders were exonerated. Mind Over Murder comes from award-winning documentary director Nanfu Wang and Vox Media Studios and will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on June 20.
BEATRICE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy