'Law & Order': Sam Waterston Returning for Season 22

The mark of a good piece of horror fiction is what it can dismantle in terms of expectation — and not necessarily the level of scares it can serve up, because every viewer has their own benchmark for what constitutes as "scary" (and that's a debate for a piece that isn't this one). What can prove even more exciting is the ways in which horror can challenge our assumptions, throw a wrench into the scenario we think is about to play out, or find a way to completely turn it upside-down and render us breathless in the outcome. Season 3 of Evil, which hails from Robert and Michelle King and returns to premiere on Paramount+ this weekend, practically revels in subverting what we think we know is about to play out — and the outcome remains as deliciously spooky, wacky, and sexy as it's ever been.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO