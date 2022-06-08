Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, Utah assistant Lamar Skeeter join extensive list of candidates for Jazz job

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is in the running for the Utah Jazz's search for a new head coach. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Quin Snyder stepped down from his post in Utah after eight seasons on Sunday and many other candidates have already emerged as possible replacements.

Vogel held assistant gigs with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers from 2001 to 2011, before earning his first head coaching job with the Pacers when Jim O'Brien got fired midway through the 2010-2011 campaign. Vogel stayed on with Indiana through the 2015-2016 season, then spent two years as the leader with the Orlando Magic and was at the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers for the last three years.

The 48-year-old holds a career regular season record of 431-389 and a postseason mark of 49-39. Vogel helped lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title in "The Bubble".

