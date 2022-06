The Wilmington High School cast and crew of “Newsies” was well represented at the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Tuesday at the Schuster Center in Dayton. Jenna Allemang, along with students from other schools in the Miami Valley, represented WHS in the opening number “We Got the Beat” from the show “Head Over Heals.” After being selected as an “Outstanding Musical”, cast members from “Newsies” were invited to perform the musical (tap) number “King of New York”, which showcased first in the lineup.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO