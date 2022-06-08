ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Kissimmee SunRail station

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2N4w_0g4KQooK00
Osceola County Sheriff's Office

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a shooting near a Kissimmee SunRail station Tuesday evening, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the Sunrail Train Station located at 3205 S. Orange Avenue regarding a shooting just before 11 p.m.

The man, whom deputies have not identified, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not said if they are investigating the shooting as a homicide, only that it appears to be “an isolated incident.”

>> Stay with WDBO for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Three Teens Arrested For Armed Burglary In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Thursday, June 9, Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles for armed burglary after they broke into two vehicles and stole two firearms in Lakeland. The three teens were on juvenile probation at the time of their arrest. Chelsea McGhee,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sunrail#Violent Crime#Kissimmee Sunrail#The Sunrail Train Station#Cox Media Group
WESH

Police search for 2 accused rapists on the run in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating two incidents of rape they say have happened in the last three weeks. The attacks happened in two different neighborhoods and by who police believe are two different suspects. But both those suspects remain unidentified and on the loose. Police are asking...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a drive-by shooting in Deltona along E. Dorchester Dr. According to deputies, shots were fired at a home along E. Dorchester but no one was injured. WFTV Channel 9′s Chantelle Navarro is speaking with investigators on scene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Deputies: Man found dead at Kissimmee Sunrail train station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was called to a Kissimmee Sunrail train station on Tuesday night regarding a reported shooting. Deputies responded around 10:54 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. A death investigation is being conducted...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman killed, 3 injured in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a Flagler County crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway around 7:11 p.m. [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

I-4 shootout leaves one hurt in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Someone opened fire on a man who was driving on Interstate 4 late Wednesday night, Orlando police said. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to westbound I-4 near the Conroy Road exit. On scene, police said they determined that the victim had pulled to the side of...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sheriff searching for woman accused of stealing patio furniture from Marion County home

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who stole a patio furniture set. "She went to a house on Guava Place in Ocklawaha and stole the furniture she liked. She stole a 45-pound iron bull weight, a Tommy Bahama set that included two chairs and a table, and a Hampton Bay brown swivel chair. She also stole some pillows and a fake plant off the front porch," the sheriff's office said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WDBO

‘So he just walked in?’: Police remove giant dog from Florida store

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An unusual customer had the employees at a Dollar General in Florida calling the police for help. A giant dog was inside and refusing to leave. The Bradenton Police Department shared a video from an officer’s body-worn camera on its Facebook page. The video shows officers responding to the store, where a large dog was roaming the aisles.
BRADENTON, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy