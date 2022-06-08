LT D.J. Humphries has a plan: To play his entire NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals

The last time D.J. Humphries was up for a new contract was only two years ago, but it seems like it was longer than that.

Well, unless you’re D.J. Humphries.

“Actually, it really feels like last year still,” the starting left tackle for the Cardinals said on Monday. “It’s only two years ago so technically, it was kind of like last year.”

But that got Humphries thinking. Time is starting to fly by, and the longest continually tenured player on the roster is starting to take notice.

“I was talking to one of the trainers the other day and he was like, ‘What year you going into, six or something like that?’ ” Humphries recalled. “I was like, ‘No, I’m going into year 8.’ He’s like, ‘No, you’re not.’ I said, ‘I guess I think I am. If my calendar is right, I’m pretty sure.’

“That feels crazier to me, the fact I’m going into year 8 vs. I signed my deal two years ago. That’s like, ‘Whoa.’ ”

Humphries doesn’t look or act much different than in years past. Other than the fact his beard is a little fuller now, he said, “I’ve still pretty much been the same guy. Still pretty immature, still don’t take much stuff serious other than blocking the end.

“I haven’t changed much, honestly, other than understanding how serious my role is to this team. I genuinely haven’t changed too much over the years.”

He has gotten better, however, and he’s become much more reliable and available. Since becoming a first-round draft pick in 2015 and watched from the sideline his entire rookie season, Humphries has started 75 games, which included an impressive 47-game consecutive starting streak that ultimately was snapped due to a positive test for COVID-19 just before a late-season game at the Cowboys in 2021.

He also was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

“His leadership, like what he means to this team at this point in his career compared to when he first got here, it’s unbelievable how far he’s come,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He’s a huge part of what we do and who we are, and I think he’ll have his best year next year.”

If he does, perhaps Humphries should wait on negotiating his next contract. He’s entering the final year of the three-year, $43.7 million deal he signed in 2020 and another Pro Bowl season would surely bump up his asking price.

Only one of the Cardinals’ five starting offensive linemen, center Rodney Hudson, is signed through next season. Like Humphries, right tackle Kelvin Beachum and guards Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez are also playing in the final year of their respective deals.

Hernandez is the only new member of the group, which has become tight-knit and has mostly played above expectations the past couple of years. But could this be their last season together, or will General Manager Steve Keim find a way to keep most of them together?

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Kingsbury said. “That group has been really good, has grown together, and I think coach (Sean) Kugler has created a great culture in that room where guys want to play for him, want to be here, and so we’ll just play it out. I thought our O-line played really well through a bunch of injuries last year and I think if we can stay somewhat healthy next year, we’ve got a chance to be even better.”

As for his own contract situation, Humphries insists he isn’t sweating it. He said he is confident that a new deal will be coming from the Cardinals.

“Oh yeah. Hell yeah,” he said. “Left tackles don’t grow on trees, baby.”

Besides, he added, he sees nothing that could alter his long-term plan of playing his entire career in Arizona.

“My plan is my plan,” he said. “My plan was to play here my whole career. If something happens outside of the plan, then it’s like, ‘Oh, shoot. I’ll handle it how it comes.’ But the plan is the plan. We’re goin’ to roll it like how I set out to do it and that’s the way we’re going to do it.”

Asked how long it might take until Humphries considers himself one of the greybeards of the franchise, Humphries wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know,” he said Monday. “D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) just turned 30 today and I still feel like Hop is part of the young guy crew, so I feel like I’ve got at least five more years, six more years before they start going, ‘Hey bro, you’re getting a little older.’ You know what I mean?

“Somebody told me the other day, ‘Like, how old are you, 30?’ I was like, ‘No, I’m only 28.’ He was like, ‘Hold on, the math … How are you 28?’ I was like, ‘Bro, listen. I had a plan, bud. Had a plan at 22 and stuck to it.’ ”

The only thing that could change things, he said, is if he becomes a reality star when the Cardinals are chronicled on HBO’s “Hard Knocks in Season” later this year.

“Depending on how this Hard Knocks goes, I could transition into movies,” Humphries said, echoing one of his favorite dream scenarios. “Then it might be over with. … There won’t be another team. It may be Hollywood, though.”

