Dana & Parks: DO NOT search 'couch' on the Internet, results can be NSFW

A couch that recently fell onto I-435 and into traffic causing a major snarl, sparked a conversation -- and got Dana all fired up -- about securing your load when hauling.

"These types of stories make me so mad," she said. "Four or five people were just minding their own business, probably on their way back from lunch, and could have died because it was so important for someone to get a couch from point A to point B."

Dana said people should be outlawed from privately moving things on the highway. Parks and Sam said "What?!"

Listen to the segment above to hear her reasoning. Plus -- find out why you should NEVER search for "couch" on the Internet, especially at work!

