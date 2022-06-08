ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Poultry shows canceled at Colorado State Fair due to avian flu outbreak

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwYZt_0g4KPs8D00

COLORADO (KRDO) -- All poultry shows will be canceled at the Colorado State Fair this summer due to an avian flu outbreak.

In March, the highly contagious illness was first detected in Colorado, pushing backyard and commercial farms to take biosecurity measures, according to 9News .

"For us, it's just about being a little bit more conscientious of the girls," said Kristen DeWitt, owner of Skål Farm.

DeWitt protects her flock of 25 chickens against the avian flu by keeping a close eye on her "laying ladies."

“This year we got a call a month or so ago to let us know that it was in Colorado, but they assured me it wasn’t anywhere close. Then, two weeks ago we got a visit by the state vets saying that it was in our area," she said. “This is clearly such a big deal that when they hand us the pamphlets about biosecurity, there’s also information about dealing with the stress of your flock potentially having it. So I assume that’s for the bigger producers who stand to lose their whole livelihood if they lost their birds.”

DeWitt says it's the first time in 10 years she's had to worry about HPAI, or highly pathogenic avian influenza while operating her urban farm.

"Now, I'm going to be looking in there every night and then finding some of their favorite spots and looking under them just to make sure there's not a dead bird," she said. “It’s the HPAI, so highly pathogenic. It’s moving pretty quickly.”

So far, 1.4 million birds in two Colorado commercial flocks have been impacted by HPAI this year.

Across the country, almost 38 million birds have been killed, with a 90-100% mortality rate from the highly, deadly disease.

A farm worker has contracted the disease in Colorado -- the only person who was dealing with infected dead birds in a Montrose outbreak.

"We hope that hot, dry weather will help tamp it down, but we will be here to mitigate and respond as long as the outbreak is ongoing," said Kate Greenberg, Commissioner of Agriculture for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. "We are not necessarily able to correlate how HPAI has impacted the food system or food supply. Right now, we're not seeing a direct impact there. We continue to have robust, abundant, safe food supply."

But out of caution, the Colorado State Fair has made the decision to cancel all of its poultry shows this summer.

"This disease is so highly transmittable between birds that the fear is if you were to bring them together in any context you have a much greater risk of transmission," Greenberg said. “I think the fact that our state fair has canceled the shows is an indicator that we are doing our best to keep our flocks as safe as possible.”

DeWitt will continue to keep a close eye on her girls.

“It’s the waterfowl that’s spreading it the most, so we’re being cautious when we take walks with the family. We’re doing it with our city shoes instead of our farm shoes," she said. "We've wired shut the door, too, and that's where we put the scraps and all the chicken feed, so hopefully it's just them and one of our naughty dogs in there."

The Ag Commission issued an emergency rule to suspend all poultry shows, meets, sales, swaps, and competitions until June 30. The ban could impact poultry shows at county fairs and may be extended this summer.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture suggests flock owners:

  • Biosecurity Increase: Keeping birds indoors as much as possible. Take down bird feeders for wild birds, mostly if they're close to a domestic flock.
  • Keep an eye on flocks for signs of illness, including sudden loss of appetite, lack of energy, and death.
  • Contact the Colorado State Veterinarian's Office at 303-869-9130 to report sick birds or unusual bird deaths.

The post Poultry shows canceled at Colorado State Fair due to avian flu outbreak appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers: ‘We Aren’t Different Than Anybody Else’

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

New legislation exempts fire ponds from Colorado water law

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-114 into law Wednesday, authorizing the designation of fire-suppression ponds that will be exempt from the Prior Appropriation System established by the Colorado Constitution. The law allows up to 30 acres of fire-suppression ponds per county and bars the Colorado Division of Water Resources...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
5280.com

Colorado’s Iconic Guest Ranches are Contending with an Upswing in Visitors and Changes in the Workforce

Staying at a dude ranch in the West is a rite of passage for many vacationers. So beloved is the experience that for decades, the same families have booked the same weeks at the same guest ranches in Colorado. Some of these destinations are more luxurious than others, but all of them offer a taste of the iconic, gritty Old West (horseback riding! chuckwagon feasts!) intertwined with the gourmet meals and guided adventures.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Health
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado undergoing first statewide risk assessment to better understand the threat fires pose

 COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control along with the International Public Safety Data Institute held a meeting with fire officials in Colorado Springs to discuss the fire risk in Colorado Springs. The Pikes Peak Area was just one stop across the state fire officials have made this The post Colorado undergoing first statewide risk assessment to better understand the threat fires pose appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Health officials seeing late-spring flu spike across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is experiencing a strange, Spring flu hike. According to UCHealth, saw its peak in cases in mid-May. "Generally think of flu as seasonal. November to sometimes as late as March, most cases December and January," said Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert with UCHealth. In May, the number of The post Health officials seeing late-spring flu spike across Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#County Fairs#Sk L Farm
The Denver Gazette

Added land a 'treasure' in western Colorado red rock country

Conservationists are celebrating land recently acquired in red-rock country of western Colorado. The 160-acre addition to Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area is small in the grand scope of the 209,000-plus preserve spanning the Uncompahgre Plateau between Montrose and Grand Junction. In a news release, though, The Conservation Fund's Kelly Ingebritson called it a "strategic treasure" located "in the heart of the national conservation area."
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

New law raises awareness about Colorado’s affordable health coverage

(Online Marketing on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law to raise awareness of affordable health coverage options in Colorado. Senate Bill 22-081 directs Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance marketplace, to conduct consumer outreach and education campaigns to help Coloradans attain and retain healthcare coverage based on their needs and financial circumstances.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Denver

Xcel Offers Tips To Keep Cool During Colorado Heat Wave

DENVER (CBS4) – As temperatures soar across Colorado, Xcel Energy wants to help you keep cool and keep your bill manageable. CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says a few places could reach the triple digits on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope. (credit: Getty Images) Xcel Energy says prices of wholesale natural gas are going up, and have been for months, which means customers are paying more each month. Xcel shared the following tips: Use your blinds or curtains to regulate the temperature in your home –close them on hot days to keep the heat out. Make sure exterior doors are fully closed – Exterior doors...
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

DENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating plant last week have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner said that Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Philip Roberts, 36, of Canon City, died in the accident at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, according to The Denver Post.
PUEBLO, CO
burlington-record.com

Why flooding could be more common in Colorado this summer

When rain falls, if it does, Colorado faces a rising risk of flooding, mudslides and rockfalls — like those that closed Interstate 70 last year — due to an “expanding bullseye” of barren, scorched and less-stable terrain. And Colorado officials say everybody will need flood insurance...
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Near-record heat this weekend in Denver and around Colorado

It's going to be a hot weekend across the region with some daily record temperatures to be set, the hottest of which will be in Grand Junction that may set back-to-back records of 100 degrees +. This isn't as extreme as the heat expected across the southern and southwestern U.S.,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

No Drought! Recent Rain Was Enough To Wipe Out Drought In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – It was confirmed Thursday morning the widespread heavy rain that fell just after Memorial Day was enough to officially eliminate drought in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The data used to compute the weekly drought monitor is collected each Tuesday. So the collection period had just ended when the rain started to fall on May 31 and that is why it’s taken until this week for significant improvement to show up on the drought map. A week ago the entire Denver metro area had moderate drought and there had been some stage of drought since April. (source:...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy