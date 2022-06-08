ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The next few days are expected to be very hot in Phoenix. A heat wave will last through the weekend

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPuID_0g4KPd8Y00

Valley residents should expect extreme temperatures as part of an excessive heat warning forecasted to last from Wednesday morning through Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, residents will see abnormally high heat in the Valley starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Sunday, while the south and southwestern regions of Arizona will face excessive heat starting at 10 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Highs range from 110 degrees on Wednesday up to 114 degrees on Saturday with lows being in the mid to high 80s.

Gabriel Lojero, a weather service meteorologist, told The Arizona Republic that the heat wave comes thanks to a high pressure system moving through the region and that such weather events are relatively common this time of year.

Lojero urged people in affected areas to stay inside in air-conditioned buildings, especially during the afternoon when temperatures are the highest.

Emergency cooling centers are available throughout Maricopa County. These heat relief locations are typically community centers, churches and other spaces run by local governments or organizations. Residents can find their nearest center at https://www.maricopa.gov/2461/Cooling-Stations-Water-Donation .

Weather forecast: Potential dangerous temperatures forecasted across Arizona for upcoming week

Lojero also said anyone who plans to continue recreational outdoor activities should do so either in the early morning or after sunset.

Those who have jobs that require them to work outside during the day anyway, such as construction workers, should take frequent breaks throughout the day to rest and rehydrate.

“Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink some fluids,” Lojero said.

At your service: It's hot, are you drinking enough water? Here is how to avoid dehydration

Lojero said it’s easier to become dehydrated more quickly in drier climates compared to ones with higher humidity. He added that heat kills more people than any other weather event in the United States and urged people to stay hydrated, cool, and remain indoors if possible.

The Arizona Health Department recommends that in order to stay healthy during the summer, we have to make sure we are drinking enough water. A person should drink about 2 liters a day, with those who spend a majority of their day outside encouraged to drink more.

The Maricopa Association of Governments has created a map where residents can access water, available at hrn.azmag.gov/ .

Lojero said high temperatures could cool by a couple degrees on Monday to 108 or 109 and that normal temps for this time of the year are in the mid-100s. He also said people should still take precautions even when an excessive heat warning isn’t in effect.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department announced on Facebook that Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak trails will be closed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday as part of a new policy adopted after 12 firefighters were sent home for heat-related issues — two of which were hospitalized acute renal failure from dehydration and exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Flagstaff will see highs between 87 and 89 degrees between Wednesday and Sunday with lows in the low to mid-50s.

Republic reporter Raphael Romero Ruiz contributed to this article.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The next few days are expected to be very hot in Phoenix. A heat wave will last through the weekend

Comments / 2

Related
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat this weekend!

PHOENIX — We're starting the weekend with more record setting temperatures!. Friday, Phoenix hit 113 degrees, topping the previous record of 111 set in 1978. This morning we set a new record warm low. Phoenix only dropped to 90 degrees shattering the previous record low of 85 set in 2014.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona monsoon: What is a haboob?

Dust storms can be some of the most dramatic weather events we see in the Valley each year. Another word for a dust storm is “haboob,” which is Arabic for the word blown. Haboobs are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing thunderstorm.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
KTAR News

3 Camelback Mountain hikers overcome by heat as temperatures soar

PHOENIX – Three Camelback Mountain hikers were hospitalized after being overcome by heat on Thursday morning, authorities said. A technical rescue team initially responded the popular Phoenix recreation area after receiving reports that a 69-year-old man was unable to get down the Echo Canyon Trail on his own, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Find the heart of Arizona along State Route 69

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The more you travel, the more you realize the reward is sometimes the journey, not just the destination. For years, we exited Interstate 17 and drove along State Route 69 on the way to the Prescott area. But recently, we started noticing more and more businesses popping up along SR 69.
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix, AC company provide tips for summer’s first heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scorching and dangerous high heat is on the way to Arizona. The weather service is upgrading the Excessive Heat Watch to an Excessive Heat Warning, triggering a wave of first alert weather days with temperatures above 110. City officials said they’re prepared for this heat wave with resources, while AC companies have tips to keep your home cool. “We haven’t seen temperatures yet this year,” said David Hondula, the City of Phoenix’s Director of Heat Response and Mitigation. “We are going to take a jump up from 105-115 over the stretch of a week.”
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Heat Exhaustion#Excessive Heat Warning#The Arizona Republic
AZFamily

Excessive heat in the forecast; Arizona’s Family issuing First Alert days

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for the heat! Temps today in Phoenix will be hotter than Monday, with highs climbing to around 107 degrees later this afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is 102, so highs will be above normal. We will go way above normal getting into the middle of the week and your weekend.
iheart.com

Southwest Prepares For Deadly, Record-Setting Heat Wave

Over 30 million people are under heat alerts as the Southwest and Southern Plains prepare for a weekend with dangerously high temperatures. Dozen of new temperature records could be set as a heat dome settles over the western half of the country. On Friday (June 10), the forecasted high in...
TEXAS STATE
kion546.com

A ‘dangerous and deadly heat wave’ is on the way, the weather service warns

A “dangerous and deadly heat wave” is on the way for the Southwest through the weekend, the Phoenix National Weather Service warns. More than 30 million people are under heat alerts, and more than 50 daily high-temperature records could be broken through the weekend — including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on earth.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Silverleaf Mansion Breaks Record for Most Expensive Arizona Home

The new mountainside estate “Altitude” in Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community just sold as the most expensive home in Arizona history. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty closed the property at a record-breaking $28.1 million, just under a month after it was listed. The 21,150 square-foot mansion at 21264...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix issues Phase 1 Water Alert

Phoenix is now under a Phase 1 Water Alert, setting the stage for an intensive citizen education campaign by the city to broaden awareness of the Valley’s shrinking water supply and step up everyday voluntary conservation practices. In issuing the alert May 27, the city joined Mesa and Scottsdale,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ
Madison Vega

Water shortage may put large development project Superstition Vistas on hold

(Apache Junction, AZ) A large new project is expected to house upwards of one million people, yet there is not enough water to complete this large-scale development. The Superstition Vistas are an upcoming planned development project that includes up to 175,000 acres of desert land. In an early report it was expected that 900,000 people could be living in these vistas in 2060.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Spokesperson Admits 20,000 ‘Late’ Ballots Were Scanned Before Verification; Expert Says Likely a Crime

In an email exchange with The Arizona Sun Times this week, a Maricopa County Recorder’s office spokesperson may have unwittingly admitted that the county mishandled thousands of ballots from the 2020 general election that one watchdog groups says were accepted after the legal deadline. Megan Gilbertson, the communications director...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy