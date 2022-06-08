ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims

By The Associated Press
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British prosecutors said Wednesday they have authorized police to charge former film mogul Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that “charges have been authorized” against Weinstein, 70, following...

London, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indecent Assault#Sexual Assault#Uk#Violent Crime#British#Metropolitan Police#Miramax#The Weinstein Company
