Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims

Disgraced ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to begin proceedings against the 70-year-old.The former Hollywood producer is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Los Angeles while awaiting trial on 11 additional charges.Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”Once the CPS authorises charges, the suspect must be formally charged by police before the case goes to court.The Met confirmed on Wednesday afternoon it had been authorised to charge Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault.It said the offences happened between 31 July and 31 August 1996 in London.The alleged victim is now in her 50s, the force added.The Met said it had updated everyone whose allegations form part of its investigation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO