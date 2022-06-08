ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioscia, Rollins to manage at All-Star Futures Game

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.

Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year’s Olympics.

Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season.

___

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

