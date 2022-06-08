10-year-old Florida girl shoots woman, charged with murder, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old was arrested after it was reported she allegedly shot and killed a woman in Orlando on Memorial Day.

WESH 2 News reported the girl was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

According to WESH, two women identified as Lakrisha Isaac, 31, and Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, began fighting at the barbeque area of the Windsor Cove Apartments just before midnight on Memorial Day.

During the fight, Isaac handed her backpack to her 10-year-old daughter, the news station said.

WESH reported witnesses saw the girl searching through the backpack as the two women fought. Then they heard a gunshot.

Deputies told WESH that the girl allegedly yelled, ”you shouldn’t have messed with my mother” after she fired the shot.

Rodgers was reportedly shot in the back of the head.

Both Isaac and her daughter were arrested at the time. Isaac faces several charges, including not properly storing a firearm and manslaughter by culpable negligence.

