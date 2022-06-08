ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

10-year-old Florida girl shoots woman, charged with murder, report says

By Zachary Winiecki
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnCQ7_0g4KPYfn00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old was arrested after it was reported she allegedly shot and killed a woman in Orlando on Memorial Day.

WESH 2 News reported the girl was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Missing 3-year-old found after spending 2 days alone in wilderness

According to WESH, two women identified as Lakrisha Isaac, 31, and Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, began fighting at the barbeque area of the Windsor Cove Apartments just before midnight on Memorial Day.

During the fight, Isaac handed her backpack to her 10-year-old daughter, the news station said.

WESH reported witnesses saw the girl searching through the backpack as the two women fought. Then they heard a gunshot.

Deputies told WESH that the girl allegedly yelled, ”you shouldn’t have messed with my mother” after she fired the shot.

1 dead, 8 injured after car hits pedestrians in Berlin

Rodgers was reportedly shot in the back of the head.

Both Isaac and her daughter were arrested at the time. Isaac faces several charges, including not properly storing a firearm and manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Memorial Day#Berlin#Violent Crime#Wesh 2 News#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy