ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal on Tribeca’s Return to Normal, Landing Taylor Swift and J.Lo Premieres

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsEJB_0g4KPTGA00

Click here to read the full article.

For the first time in two years, Tribeca Festival is going back indoors.

After canceling the 2020 edition and staying mostly outside in 2021, the annual gathering is returning to traditional premieres, panels and parties to celebrate its 21st edition. It’s also staying put in Manhattan, a change from last year’s version that spanned all five boroughs of New York City.

“We’re back to normal,” says Jane Rosenthal , who founded Tribeca Festival with Robert De Niro in 2002. “We are watching things together as a community. We’re going to have some laughs, listen to great music and see new voices come together.”

Taking place from June 8 through June 19, Tribeca will be bookended by documentaries about Jennifer Lopez (“Halftime”) and Al Sharpton (“Loudmouth”). In between, the festival has movies from directors Lena Waithe (“Aisha”), Ray Romano (“Somewhere in Queens”) and B.J. Novak (“Vengeance”).

Since dropping “film” from its title to embrace storytelling across mediums, Tribeca is also betting big on podcasts, gaming and virtual reality. Boldface names like Pharrell Williams, Seth Meyers, Cynthia Erivo, Tyler Perry and Adam McKay will be on hand for various talks, while Al Pacino and director Kasi Lemmons will be in town for anniversary screenings of their films “Heat,” “The Godfather” and “Eve’s Bayou.”

Was there anything from last year’s hybrid festival that you wanted to continue?

Rosenthal: Outdoor screenings. We will have outdoor screenings at Pier 57 and Brookfield Place running throughout the entire festival. There are a lot of things I wish we could still have done from last year, but financially… how much did it cost? You can’t do everything. We also introduced Tribeca At Home so people who are not New York can see films at the festival, including talks afterwards. That’s something we hope to keep going.

What is the benefit of in-person festivals?

Rosenthal: What does it bring to anybody when you are sitting in a room and sharing something with an audience? Whether it’s about laughing or crying or being scared, there’s nothing quite like that communal experience. When we had to pause the film festival and go digital for our 20th anniversary, the fact that we had been founded because of 9/11 and our whole goal was to bring people together, all of a sudden, you couldn’t bring anybody together because of COVID. You realize how important human contact is for all of us. That’s what is special about the arts.

De Niro: The festival is social. Virtual is OK in some ways, but [in-person] is what it is about. It’s like a cultural convention, people have to get together. They can’t be doing it on screens and Zooms.

Rosenthal: With everything going on in the world right now, one of the nice aspects of the festival is that you can become immersed in the festival for 10 days and think about different things. That’s nice to be able to do at this crazy moment in time.

More than half of films at this year’s festival were directed by female, BIPOC and LGBTQ filmmakers. Why was that important?

Rosenthal: Bringing artists with diverse voices to Tribeca has always been in our DNA. It’s how we started. It’s not a new buzzword for us. We have deep relationships with people in all communities. We are New York City, which is a diverse multicultural city. It’s always hard to find good films and curate them, but we’ve been looking at diverse voices for 20 years.

Why do other festivals struggle with representation and parity?

De Niro: I don’t know. You are more aware of it than I am. I didn’t know that was the case.

Rosenthal: Everybody is making that effort right now, not just film festivals. Every aspect of the creative arts are looking at how they can improve.

Earlier editions of Tribeca have helped launch the careers of Damien Chazelle, Nia DaCosta and Ryan Coogler and other notable directors. Are there any newer filmmakers on your radar this year?

Rosenthal: I’m very curious to see — I haven’t met her yet — Del Kathryn Barton from Australia, who made a film called “Blaze.” It’s absolutely spectacular. It’s a small story, but she’s a very interesting filmmaker. It’s fun to see new talent.

Why did Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Halftime” feel like a good fit for opening night?

Rosenthal: It’s always great to see the behind-the-scenes of what an artist goes through. You’d think, “Oh, it’s J.Lo. She gets anything done she wants.” It’s her perseverance and her passion to get the halftime show done that she wanted to tell. Her passion as an activist and as a woman of color, it’s a wonderful story behind the headlines. It’s gonna be a fun party, too.

De Niro: I haven’t seen it yet. I’d like to see it. She’s been there a long time. I’ve known her since… years ago. She’s hung in there. She’s terrifically professional.

Taylor Swift, who doesn’t do too many public appearances, is bringing her short film “All Too Well.” How did that collaboration come about?

Rosenthal: First of all, she’s in the neighborhood.

De Niro: She lives in the neighborhood?

Rosenthal: Well, I’m not supposed to discuss that.

De Niro: [Laughs]

Rosenthal: We’re always looking to show artists’ work to show what else they do — the interdisciplinary work. It’s always interesting to watch what artists do when they’re not doing what we think that they should continually do.

Are you fans of Taylor Swift’s music?

De Niro: I have all of her albums. [Laughs] I’m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK.

You don’t like the banter?

De Niro: Yeah, the banter… We have a deal that when the chatter goes on, we go to chill [music]. That’s the compromise. I go to spa [music] when I’m alone.

One of the anniversary screenings planned is “Heat.” It’s turning 27, which is not a milestone that is normally celebrated. How did you choose to bring that film?

Rosenthal: 27. Huh, I thought it was older than that.

De Niro: No, looking at it… it feels [27 years old]. Should we stop and wait three years?

Rosenthal: It’s a Bob movie, and Al [Pacino] is going to be here. It’s a wonderful movie. What’s wonderful about these retrospectives is you get to show these films to a new generation. It’s been a very special part of our festival.

Robert, do you enjoy reminiscing on your past films?

De Niro: It’s great for the festival to share movies with people in that way. I always enjoy those things.

What can you share about “Rudy! A Documusical,” which looks at the rise and fall of Rudy Guliani?

Rosenthal: Rudy was the mayor of New York. It’s a really fun way to look at a polarizing figure… someone who has perpetuated bad things in this country. It’s a different way to look at his story.

Do you think a lighter lens is the right way to examine at someone who has been increasingly controversial and polarizing?

De Niro: Lighter? I’m not sure what the tone of the film is.

Rosenthal: It’s a little more satirical, but look what “Saturday Night Live” does every week.

De Niro: I can’t say because I haven’t seen it yet. But look what happened to him… craziness. Everybody’s curious, including myself [to know] what happened. You’d think he’d be the opposite of what he did to hold this country together. And he didn’t. No, he did the opposite. That’s not good.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Kristen Stewart Announces Open Casting Call for ‘Super Gay Ghost-Hunting’ Reality Series

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart has opened the gates for her paranormal reality series, calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production. “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” a sunglasses-sporting Stewart says in a video shared by her hairsylist and friend CJ Romero on Instagram Monday afternoon. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Demi Lovato Goes Grunge, Gets Real About Addiction and Rehab in Autobiographical ‘Skin of My Teeth’

Click here to read the full article. “Demi leaves rehab again/ When is this shit gonna end?” These are the brutally honest opening lines to Demi Lovato’s new single, “Skin of My Teeth,” which sees the Grammy-nominated singer embracing a pop-punk sound and opening up about their struggle with addiction. The guitar-heavy track, which bears some sonic resemblance to Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” gives a grunge twist to the new era of pop-punk that has bubbled up in recent years, with Lovato’s powerhouse vocals urgently conveying their most upfront lyricism yet. “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived but it...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Release Video From Joint Album for Depp-Written ‘Hedy Lamarr’ Song

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have announced a joint album that’s on the way, after Beck unofficially put word of it out to a concert audience last week, and the pair are heralding it with a video that was released Thursday, for a Depp-penned original song, “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.” The homage to the screen siren Lamarr (who died in 2000 at age 85) is one of two songs written by Depp for the project, the other one being “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.” These freshly penned originals are the outliers on...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Manhattan, NY
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Kasi Lemmons
Person
Ray Romano
Person
Jane Rosenthal
Person
Del Kathryn Barton
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Robert De Niro
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
J. Lo
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Landing Taylor Swift
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Last Photographed Holding Hands With Fiancee Days Before His Death

Today, Hollywood and movie enthusiasts alike were struck with tragedy when Goodfellas icon Ray Liotta was found dead at the age of 67. According to Deadline, the actor died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic for the filming of his upcoming thriller Dangerous Waters. TMZ added that there’s no suspicion surrounding the death of Liotta and no foul play is suspected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
Variety

Eddie Benjamin Talks ‘Weatherman’ Single, Touring With (and Being Mentored by) Justin Bieber

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Benjamin insists that his first word was “guitar.” “I know that sounds really stupid, but even before I played music [my parents] told me that was my first word,” the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist tells Variety from his tour bus somewhere in Florida. “I was never really pushed into playing or practicing, or ‘we want you to be an artist or musician.’ I just had the instruments all around the house, and the music that I was brought up on led me to that at a really natural time.” Growing up in the Bondi Beach neighborhood...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy