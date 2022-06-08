ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mass shooting victims make emotional pleas to lawmakers

By Sydney Kalich, Tom Palmer
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — “I don’t want it to happen again,” 11-year-old fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo said recounting the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre she survived.

“I took my friend’s blood and put it all over me,” she said in the video, describing how her teacher and her friend were shot and killed in front of her. “And I thought he would come back to the room.”

Miah spoke out in pre-recorded video testimony as family members of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Uvalde and in Buffalo, New York , appeared before members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Wednesday.

Miah is dealing with the trauma she suffered during the shooting, and healing from physical injuries that include bullet fragments in her back.

She said she is afraid to go back to school for fear of another shooting. She said students must “have security,” shaking her head “no” when asked if she feels safe.

“She’s not the same little girl that I used to play with,” Miah’s father, Miguel Cerrillo, told the committee. “I came because I could’ve lost my baby girl.”

He described Miah, his middle child, as “everything, not only for me but her siblings and her mother.”

Actor McConaughey urges gun reform at White House briefing

Cerrillo pleaded for some kind of change to protect children in school.

“I wish something would change, not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world, because schools are not safe anymore,” he said.

Cerrillo said his daughter wanted to appear in person and explain what she experienced because “she wants to make safer schools.”

The parents of Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, a fourth-grader killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, also made an emotional plea in their testimony, asking the committee to remember her as more than “just a number.”

Felix and Kimberly Rubio recounted finding out about their daughter’s death hours after leaving Lexi’s school awards ceremony on the morning of the shooting.

To get to the elementary school, Kimberly Rubio said she ran barefoot for a mile with her sandals in her hand and with her husband by her side.

“Soon after we received the news that our daughter was among the 19 students and two teachers that died as a result of gun violence,” she said, fighting through tears.

“We told her we loved her and we would pick her up after school,” Kimberly Rubio said, recounting the last time she spent with her daughter. “I left my daughter at that school, and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

She said that Lexi would have made a positive change in the world if she had been given the chance.

“Somewhere out there, there’s a mom listening to our testimony, thinking I can’t even imagine their pain, not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now,” Kimberly Rubio said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZG5S_0g4KPRUi00
    Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and survivor of the mass shooting appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo17Y_0g4KPRUi00
    Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, parents of Lexi Rubio 10, a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, appear on a screen as they testify remotely during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW2JA_0g4KPRUi00
    Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck during the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting and survived, testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYhrk_0g4KPRUi00
    Miguel Cerrillo, father of Miah Cerrillo a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, wipes his eye as he testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

“What in the world is wrong with this country? Children should not be armed with weapons,” Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, said during her testimony. “Parents who provide their children with guns should be held accountable.”

Zaire, 20, worked at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in what authorities have termed a racist attack . He was shot in the neck and the back, injuries from which he is still recovering.

“To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws, let me paint a picture for you,” she said. “My son, Zaire, has a hole in the right side of his neck. Two on his back and another on his left leg — caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15. As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now, I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.

Restorative justice ignites classroom discipline debate

Ten people were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on Black shoppers in the Buffalo grocery store. Less than two weeks later, another teenage gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at Robb Elementary, killing 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, described to the House panel the bloody scene he witnessed while treating wounded students in the emergency room.

“I know I’ll never forget what I saw that day,” he said, describing children who had been “pulverized” and “decapitated” by bullets.

“Those mothers’ cries, I will never get out of my head,” Guerrero said.

“Innocent children all over the country today are dead because laws and policy allow people to buy weapons before they’re legally old enough to even buy a pack of beer,” Guerrero continued. “They’re dead because restrictions have been allowed to lapse.”

The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed in the Buffalo supermarket, challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Garnell Whitfield Jr. told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” he asked. “If there is nothing, then, respectfully, Senators … you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

After Columbine: Quick police action vital in mass shootings

Senators have been meeting privately in a small bipartisan group headed by Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, trying to hash out a compromise that could actually become law.

President Joe Biden has been meeting with the group in an attempt to secure a deal.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said last month in the days after the Uvalde shooting . “I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

The Democratic-led House passed a bill raising the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon to 21 Wednesday. But the legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks.

But the House bill does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to frame for voters in November where they stand on policies that polls show are widely supported.

Lawmakers have been here before — unable to pass any substantial gun safety laws in decades in the face of steep objections from Republicans in Congress, some conservative Democrats and the fierce lobby of gun owners and the National Rifle Association. No major legislation has made it into law since the 1994 assault weapons ban, which has since expired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel is missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled childhood, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teenager arrested for allegedly throwing baby from Bronx window

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a 17-year-old girl Thursday, charging her with both murder and manslaughter for her alleged role in a baby’s death. The girl has not been identified by police. The newborn’s Bronx death was deemed a homicide in April, months after he was thrown from the window of a […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Complex

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
UVALDE, TX
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcconaughey
Person
Joe Biden
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Families of four children injured in mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school sue estate of shooter for $100 million

The families of four children injured in the the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the shooter's estate. Injury attorney Thomas Henry, who is representing the four families, said they were seeking damages for a child who was shot in the leg, one who was hit in the shoulder, another that was shot in the face and a fourth who was struck in the back, leg and shoulder by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, Fox News reported.
UVALDE, TX
PIX11

Suspect accused of gunning down Bronx man with son, 5, by his side: officials

BRONX (PIX11)– A man nicknamed “Suave” is accused of shooting a father and son in the Bronx four years ago, killing the dad, prosecutors said Thursday. Joshua Rodriguez- aka “Suave”- allegedly fatally shot Jaquan Millien with his 5-year-old son at his side at the Webster Houses in the Bronx on Oct. 23, 2018, federal prosecutors […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Violence#School Safety#Politics Federal#White House
The Independent

11-year-old Uvalde survivor who covered herself in blood and played dead to testify to Congress

An 11-year-old who survived the Uvalde shooting by smearing a deceased classmate’s blood over her body and playing dead will testify before Congress next week.Miah Cerillo will join those impacted by the Buffalo shooting to speak before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for a hearing on 8 June titled “The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic”.“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, a Democrat who sits...
UVALDE, TX
PIX11

Man shot in group attack in the Bronx, police say

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a group attack in the Bronx, police said on Thursday. The 29-year-old victim was on Westchester Avenue near Rowland Street when a group of people approached him around 3:30 a.m. on May 21, according to officials. One person from the group fired shots and […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
PIX11

Man killed during attempted robbery in Bronx; officers also injured: NYPD

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four suspects attacked a 27-year-old California resident inside of a pharmacy Thursday afternoon, police said. During the attempted robbery, the man was fatally shot in the chest. A witness reported that one of the four suspects was seen fleeing with a chain, believed to have belonged to the victim. Officials […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot while inside car in the Bronx: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot while inside a car in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said. The 22-year-old victim was inside a car as a passenger when he met with the suspect along East Mosholu Parkway South near East 203rd Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
buzzfeednews.com

The Children Who Survived The Uvalde Shooting Now Need Money For Therapy

After witnessing a massacre in their classrooms, sustaining injuries from gunshot wounds, losing many of their friends and cousins, and experiencing unfathomable trauma, the children who survived the Uvalde school shooting are now relying on GoFundMe to cover the massive costs of their therapy and medical expenses. Several children at...
UVALDE, TX
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy