Recruiting roundup: Clemson on a hot streak; Oklahoma poised to land coveted Texas tight end

The month of June is a busy one for official visits, which means a flurry of commitments.

That's been good news for Clemson, Oregon State and others already this week.

And there's plenty more to come.

Here's a look at the top stories of the past few days:

- Newly-minted 5-star QB and Clemson pledge Christopher Vizzina calls ranking 'a dream come true,' calls official visit 'unbelievable'

"The official visit was unbelievable," he said. "It was just fun being with everyone."

Still, Vizzina's competitive streak came out.

- 4-star offensive tackle Ian Reed commits to Clemson Tigers

On Tuesday morning, he announced his commitment to the Tigers over offers from more than 25 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

- Florida 3-star edge-rusher Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Beavers

“I was definitely coming in thinking I wanted to commit," Saez said. "I just wanted to make sure my family saw it and get their perspective. My mom and dad really loved it, and I really loved the atmosphere. I got to chill with some of my future teammates and be around the coaching staff. It was really good.”

- Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners poised to add coveted Texas pass-catcher

Listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports , the 6-foot-6, 233-pound pass-catcher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers, making him one of the nation's most coveted tight end prospects.

A former Clemson pledge, Mikeska's offer sheet is highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Oregon and many others.

- Nation's No. 12 linebacker Blake Nichelson feels 'chemistry' at Oregon on 3rd visit, schedules 4th visit

"I've been there, what, three times now, so I have chemistry there," he said. "It's got more of a home feel, because of the amount of times I've been there. It's one of the programs I know the most out of all my offers."

- Monrovia 3-star wide receiver Carlos Hernandez commits to Washington State Cougars, plans to enroll early

""My mentality was to soak it all in to compare with other colleges, but it most definitely blew me away," Hernandez said. "It shocked me and opened up my eyes. On my official visit, I was around more coaches and I bonded with them more this weekend. I was around the team itself and was able to ask questions about why I should come to Washington State. I was able to bond with people around the city and town."

- Northwest Showcase: A look at the top performers , including Micah Banuelos as overall camp MVP

Simply put, Micah Banuelos did everything right at the Northwest Showcase.

Great footwork and hands were the key to his great day, but he also showed plenty of assertiveness to ensure he got in front of as many college coaches as possible and took reps against the best defenders.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound offensive lineman lacks the height of an elite tackle prospect, but his technique (particularly feet) more than made up for that Saturday.

- Fast-rising 2025 athlete Jayshon Limar poised to become Washington's next bluechip prospect

Over the weekend, Limar was at Western Oregon University for the Northwest Showcase and discussed what's been going on with his recruitment, what he learned from watching his older brother and how he's recovering from a shoulder injury.

- Dorian Thomas, Oregon State pledge and 3-star tight end, open to all schools with growing interest from Texas and Oklahoma

Following stellar showings at Oklahoma and Texas camps, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass-catcher said he is open to all schools.

Thomas, the nation's No. 24 tight end , can also play linebacker at a high level, and is being pursued by several Pac-12 programs, as well as a few top-flight Big 12 schools.

- O'Dea 5-star running back/defensive back Jason Brown is seeking substance over spark in recruitment

Rated the nation's No. 4 athlete , the 5-foot-10, 194-pound ball-carrier already holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and others

- Nation's No. 12 linebacker Blake Nichelson previews Florida State, Oregon official visits

Nichelson made the top defensive play of the camp, breaking up a pass intended for five-star running back Jason Brown

- Nation's No. 6 linebacker Brayden Platt discusses recruitment, shot put state title

Platt was clearly a priority for Oregon, as Dan Lanning pulled him aside at the camp for some one-on-one time

- Fast-rising Yelm linebacker Isaiah Patterson discusses Oregon offer and summer plans

Patterson is hoping for a summer filled with more offers - and a driver's license.

- Florida QB Dae'Jon Shanks shares 1st offer with little brother in viral reaction video