‘Woke,’ ‘New Girl’ Star Lamorne Morris Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Lamorne Morris has signed with CAA for representation.

Best known for starring as Winston on the hit Fox comedy “New Girl” opposite Zooey Deschanel, Morris currently leads the hybrid live-action and animated series “Woke.” The second season of the Hulu series premiered in April and followed the aftermath of Morris’ cartoonist character Keef Knight being thrust into the spotlight after standing up against the white police officer who had racially profiled and assaulted him in the series premiere. The eight new episodes explored how Keef, an apolitical artist-turned-activist, grappled with the responsibility of gaining a following.

“The question for Keef this season is, what else can you do? Are you a one-trick pony?” Morris told Variety TV business writer Jennifer Maas ahead of the season’s launch.

“Like, we know this thing happened to you, and we know you want to speak about it. You get ruffled up by the police and we understand and you are having some PTSD,” Morris explained. “But now you got the bullhorn and now there’s money coming your way. And now there’s all kind of folks like, ‘Hey, listen, we’ve got issues, too! What are you going to do about it? Can you speak about this?’ And he has to figure it out.”

In addition to his television work, the actor, comedian and writer also has an expansive list of film credits, including, “Bloodshot,” alongside Vin Diesel, “Yesterday,” directed by Danny Boyle, “Barbershop 3: The Next Cut,” “Game Night” and Netflix’s “Desperados.” Morris is next set to appear in the horror-thriller “Night Shift.”

In Jan. 2022, Morris and his “New Girl” co-stars Deschanel and Hannah Simone began to recap their seven season run on the comedy with the iHeartRadio podcast “Welcome to Our Show.”

Alongside CAA, Morris continues to be represented by attorney Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan, Entertainment 360 and Rogers & Cowan PMK.