ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Moderna: Updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9GvL_0g4KOY8e00

Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future coronavirus surges.

Moderna’s preliminary study results show people given the combination shot experienced a higher boost in omicron-fighting antibodies than if they just got a fourth dose of the original vaccine.

“We believe strongly that this data supports an update of the vaccine,” Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, said Wednesday.

Today’s COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the coronavirus. They’re still providing strong protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death even after the appearance of the super-contagious omicron variant — especially if people have had an initial booster dose.

But the virus continues to mutate rapidly in ways that let it evade some of the vaccines’ protections and cause milder infections.

So U.S. regulators, and the World Health Organization, are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe for a new round of booster shots in the fall — when cold weather and kids returning to school are expected to drive yet another surge.

Key questions: How to make that change without losing the continued strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes? And what’s the right variant to target? After the huge winter omicron surge, that mutant’s genetically distinct relatives now are the main threats, including one that’s fueling the current U.S. wave of infections.

The Food and Drug Administration has set a meeting in late June for its scientific advisers to debate those questions and evaluate data from vaccine makers’ tests of potential new formulas. Pfizer also is studying a combination shot, what scientists call a bivalent vaccine, with some data expected later this month.

Moderna’s new study tested people who’d had three prior vaccinations, giving 377 of them a fourth dose of the original vaccine and another 437 the combo shot.

The study wasn’t designed to track how well the updated booster prevented COVID-19 cases and it was tested only against omicron, not the variants dominant now. But the bivalent vaccine sparked a nearly eight-fold rise in levels of antibodies capable of fighting omicron. Importantly, that was 1.75 times better than the antibody jump from simply giving a fourth dose of the original vaccine, Moderna said.

The data hasn’t undergone scientific review, and these initial measurements were taken a month after booster shots. Antibodies naturally wane so it’s not clear how long that protection could last. Moderna plans to track the levels at three and six months but already is manufacturing doses to be ready if regulators in the U.S. or elsewhere order a change for fall shots.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

Woman found shot multiple times on near east side porch

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say she was found on a near east side porch after being shot multiple times. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., IMPD was sent to Tuxedo Street just south of Washington Street to check on the welfare of a person. Police found a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police look to identify suspect in Beech Grove bar shooting

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect connected to a shooting that occurred just outside the Silver Bullet Bar in Beech Grove. According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the shooting occurred Saturday morning shortly after 3 a.m. at the Silver Bullet Bar at 410 Main […]
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Police arrest juvenile found with stolen gun in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a stolen gun from a juvenile on the downtown canal over the weekend. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD Special Events and Downtown District worked together to patrol areas near the canal, including the Colts playground, bar district and nearby parking lots. The area has been the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy