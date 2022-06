KINGSPORT — Brandon Sutherland and John Ketron each drove from the back to the front to win feature races at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. Sutherland and other top qualifiers Bucky Smith and Jason Ketron started a half-lap back at the first of the 35-lap Pure 4 race. It didn’t stop them from making their way to the front as they finished 1-2-3 on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO