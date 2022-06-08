ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Shelter providers strain to meet demand in Allegheny County.

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill a new facility address the homelessness crisis soon enough?. Continued effects of the pandemic, including heightened mental health needs, may mean a shelter shortage in Allegheny County. by Mila Sanina, PublicSource. At the Light of Life Rescue Mission, signs of crisis came early this year. Staff at Downtown...

pittsburghmagazine.com

How Much are Pittsburgh Parents Willing to Pay for Babysitters?

When a family’s au pair decided to take a few days of vacation from her regular child care duties, the mom turned to a community Facebook group in the Cranberry area in search of a babysitter for her two children, ages 6 and 2. “Pay range is negotiable starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Construction begins on new Larimer-Homewood Connector project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County leaders broke ground on a new project aimed at reconnecting communities. Construction is now underway on a major multi-modal road project in the city. When it's done, local leaders said it will connect the city's Larimer and Homewood neighborhoods to the East End business district. The Larimer-Homewood Connector will allow people living in those neighborhoods easier access to jobs and amenities. "If we're not providing access to opportunity, we're not growing a city for all. I know that's majorly important," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said. "To Sen. [Jay] Costa, we've always fought for inclusion, ensuring that every development that we advocated for, supported had that level of access to opportunity." The $4.5 million project will turn an abandoned railroad into a tree- and garden-lined road. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey makes a late-night visit to South Side amid increase in gun violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following several weekends filled with gun violence, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a late-night, or early-morning depending on your perspective, stroll down E. Carson Street. In a tweet, Gainey said the visit was important so his administration can continue to build out his plan for peace. "We can't have the disruptive behavior that has erupted on our South Side and plan on focusing our policing efforts on that behavior," Mayor Gainey said. New safety measures are in place this weekend to keep the public safe - that includes 17 uniformed officers patrolling the South Side and assistance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey releases his highly-anticipated ‘Plan for Peace’

PITTSBURGH MAYOR ED GAINEY SAYS HE’S FULLY COMMITTED to ending the gun violence plaguing Pittsburgh’s Black communities. He outlined his new “Plan for Peace” in Beltzhoover, June 3. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.) Getting ‘most violent’ offenders off the street is greatest concern. For...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Port Authority rebrands as Pittsburgh Regional Transit

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Thursday morning it will now be called the Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a press conference Thursday, now Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials say the new name and brand "better reflects the services, values, and location of who we are and what we do every day."
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh councilman wants to provide temporary jobs for recently jailed people at no cost to the city

Legislation introduced to Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday would urge the city to explore employment opportunities for recently incarcerated people. Councilman Ricky Burgess sponsored the measure, which calls on the directors of the Departments of Management and Budget, Finance and Public Works to explore the possibility of a partnership with the Center for Employment Opportunities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Lawsuit against inclusionary zoning would leave little room for Pittsburgh’s Black working class

The federal lawsuit recently filed by The Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh against the city of Pittsburgh’s inclusionary zoning law would limit opportunities for the working class to live in the city. Housing should be affordable, available, and inclusive for all residents. The expanded inclusionary zoning ordinance will boost affordable housing supply and promote inclusion for working-class families in Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man flown to UPMC Presby after stabbing in Aliquippa

A man has been flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after he was stabbed in Aliquippa. Beaver County 911 said the investigation is still active at the scene in the 1000 block of Clinton Street. The man's condition was not immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11: Mayor Gainey wants to see South Side violence for himself after recent shootings, fights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is planning a late-night trip to the South Side and specifically East Carson Street, around 1 a.m. Saturday. The mayor told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle that he wants to see for himself what goes on in the late evening and early morning hours along the popular strip that’s lined with bars and restaurants. That area has recently been plagued by shootings and fights.
wanderwisdom.com

US Highway 40: From Jersey to Pittsburgh With No Tolls

Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. The original Interstate Highway reached from Atlantic City, New Jersey to San Francisco, California. Known as The Harding Highway, America's Main Street, or Highway 40, whatever you call it, this scenic cross-country roadway is one of America's oldest highway systems.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 6-08-22

Love the outdoors and have a talent for working with the senior community? Join the team at Venture Outdoors as our new Manager of Senior Programming! Duties include: organizing and executing outdoor trips for senior populations; fundraising; community relations and more. Check out the full job description at https://www.ventureoutdoors.org/about/employment-opportunities/. TREE...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Police and mayoral departures show public services needs

That’s what Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert told WESA in July 2021. He was talking about how his officers were retiring, resigning or otherwise leaving their jobs. He attributed it largely to taking other law enforcement jobs. On May 27, Schubert announced he was leaving the Pittsburgh Bureau of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh

This year marks the second year recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday. It’s a day to commemorate African American freedom and culture while remembering the painful history of getting there. Pittsburgh is a city with cultural diversity and its own unique history and progress. Come together and celebrate Juneteenth at these local events!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘She was like God’s angel’: Family of murdered Pittsburgh mother of 3 mourns horrific loss

PITTSBURGH — Sharay Woodson, a mom of three, should be celebrating her 41st birthday. Instead, her family is planning her funeral and is left to raise her three children. Woodson was reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and was found dead inside her home on East Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood. Her parents tell me her body was so well hidden in the basement that they couldn’t find her when they went to check on her. Police found her.

