Man sentenced for kidnapping Broomfield 12-year-old

BROOMFIELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man has been sentenced for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in 2019.

A Broomfield County District Court judge sentenced Shane Hammond to six years in the Department of Corrections followed by three years of parole for second-degree kidnapping.

“This case represents every child and parent’s worst nightmare,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “My office requested the maximum prison sentence for Mr. Hammond and I’m thankful that the judge imposed it. The defendant’s actions were unconscionable and despicable, and he richly deserves the prison sentence he received. The bravery of this little girl remains an inspiration to all of us,” District Attorney Brian Mason said.

The girl was walking home from Westlake Middle School in Broomfield on Aug. 19, 2019 . Hammond was waiting outside of his truck and pushed the girl inside of it as she walked by, according to the DA’s Office. Although he tried to drive away, the girl escaped and ran home, yelling for her mother as she tried to get away.

Investigators spent months investigating, including through surveillance video captured in the area. Hammond was identified and arrested in March 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.