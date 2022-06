CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago woman was simply heading to work early Wednesday when she made a gruesome discovery near Ford City Mall.A man was dead in a parking lot behind the AMC Ford City 14 movie theater, with an extension cord wrapped around his neck.Needless to say, it was a shocking sight for Deloris Ross when she found the body dumped along a fence in the 4300 block of West Ford City drive – behind the movie theater, but bordering a residential area.Ross told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman it was an image she'll never forget."It scared me – I'm telling...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO