Health department employee faces child pornography charge

On April 24th, 2022, Miss US Nation Pageants – a modeling pageant dedicated to building the careers of aspiring Fashion Models hosts its selections for Georgia representatives to advance to the national competition of Miss US Nation 2022 in October 2022. In which many beautiful & intelligent women cast all year long for a chance to participate at the national event. The Georgia state pageant was held at the Hotel Midtown in Atlanta, GA. The posh location hosted the delegates from Georgia, and the Carolina’s as well. The stages of this preliminary competition were; panel interview- which is a private interview with the judges to know more about the contestants, evening gown and final on-stage question. It is important for the titleholder to represent with grace, elegance and leadership; these are the exact qualities that are critiqued when selecting a delegate for the state crown.

