Providence, RI

Health department employee faces child pornography charge

Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who works at the Rhode Island Department of Health as a youth suicide prevention project manager has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, state police...

www.woonsocketcall.com

RI launches 1st human donor pasteurized milk program

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Kent Hospital’s Women’s Care Center has launched Rhode Island's first pasteurized human milk program. The goal is to provide breastfeeding families an option to supplement breast milk through the program, which opens against a backdrop of a shortage of baby formula in the U.S., The Providence Journal reported.
WARWICK, RI
Miss US Nation Pageants Comes to Atlanta for the Miss Georgia US Nation 2022 Pageant

On April 24th, 2022, Miss US Nation Pageants – a modeling pageant dedicated to building the careers of aspiring Fashion Models hosts its selections for Georgia representatives to advance to the national competition of Miss US Nation 2022 in October 2022. In which many beautiful & intelligent women cast all year long for a chance to participate at the national event. The Georgia state pageant was held at the Hotel Midtown in Atlanta, GA. The posh location hosted the delegates from Georgia, and the Carolina’s as well. The stages of this preliminary competition were; panel interview- which is a private interview with the judges to know more about the contestants, evening gown and final on-stage question. It is important for the titleholder to represent with grace, elegance and leadership; these are the exact qualities that are critiqued when selecting a delegate for the state crown.
ATLANTA, GA

