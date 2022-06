FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a man has surrendered after a 2 and 1/2 hour standoff at a West Coliseum Boulevard motel Friday afternoon. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department first responded to the Economy Inn around 4 p.m. after they say a man called 911 and threatening to shoot himself and three others in the room with him.

