Flint, MI

Faulty wiring caused Flint fire that killed 2 young brothers

 3 days ago

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home's living room, fire investigators said. The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint...

Mecosta County Sheriff’s K-9 gets new a new partner

BIG RAPIDS — A police department’s K-9 unit can be a great benefit in the work it does, and the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office recently received a $1,875 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund which was used to purchase equipment for its K-9 officer, Zeke.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Owner of the Crystal Fountain hopes to rebuild after fire

BLANCHARD — On June 2, Blanchard and the surrounding area lost one of the few true breakfast restaurants in the area. The Crystal Fountain, a longtime staple in the community, was destroyed in a early morning fire. The restaurant that opened up over 60 years ago was up in smoke due to a suspected wiring issue. The community suddenly lost one of the only all-day breakfast restaurants in the area.
BLANCHARD, MI
Huron County sheriff honored by state police association

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson has been named Administrator of the Year by the Police Officers Association of Michigan. Hanson was honored during the association’s annual convention in Grand Rapids on May 26. Association President James Tignanelli...
HURON COUNTY, MI
Phone scammer posing as Huron County Sheriff's sergeant

The Huron County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scammer who is claiming to be a sergeant with the department. The scammer, who has called more than a dozen residents with prior criminal convictions over the past few days, claims to be a "Sgt. Johnson from the Huron County Sheriff's Office," and tells them they need to take a second DNA test, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Janet Sargent worked 45 years as an RN in Michigan and Florida

Janet Sargent, 72, lives in Midland. She and her husband, Chuck, were married for 49 years until he passed away in 2019. They met when they were both working at the old Bay Osteopathic Hospital in Bay City. Sargent’s a graduate of Pinconning High School. She then went to school...
MIDLAND, MI
Ubly funeral director honored for 60 years of service

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ubly's John Smigielski has been a funeral director for 60 years, a milestone recently recognized by the Michigan Funeral Directors Association. "If you hit 60, boy, you're an old codger who's been around," he said. His dedication stems from...
UBLY, MI
Mike Whiting proud of great-grandfather Herbert H. Dow's persistence

Always eat dessert first. Midland native Macauley (Mike) Whiting, Jr. has adopted this attitude, which he attributes to his great-grandfather, Herbert Henry Dow, who founded The Dow Chemical Co. in Midland 125 years ago in 1897. Whiting, who was born in 1957, never met his great-grandparents, Herbert Henry Dow and...
MIDLAND, MI
Huron residents share their besties on National Best Friends Day

Each year on June 8, best friends across the nation can celebrate their new, long or familial friendships. On Wednesday, the Daily Tribune asked our readers to share pictures of their besties for National Best Friends Day. We received more than 30 submissions on our Facebook page to be featured in a special collection on our website. Some of the submissions feature friendships that have lasted decades.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Midland County uses new survey tool to assess resident perspectives

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland County has launched a new public survey tool to better understand local priorities and concerns on county services and the local quality of life. The tool will enable the county to "more holistically" understand local neighborhood issues and...
What's Happening — June 11, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. Chemical City Derby Girls' first annual Summer SMACKdown Spectacular is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at...
MIDLAND, MI
James Craig to run as write-in for Michigan GOP primary

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig said he will run as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary for governor after fraudulent signatures on petitions left him short of the minimum to get on the Aug. 2 ballot. “I’m not going to roll over,” Craig said...
DETROIT, MI
Elkton kicking off summer with music, Kids Day, Glow Golf

Summer is finally here, and the village of Elkton is kicking it off in style with a weekend chock full of fun activities for kids and grown-ups alike. The good times get rolling on the evening of Friday, June 10, with this year's first free Music in the Park show and the dedication of the new pavilion in Veteran's Park. Ora Labora, which "offers a modern twist to rock and roll," will begin playing at 6:30 p.m. And if you're hungry, grab a bite to eat from the food truck from Phil's Diner, which opens at 5 p.m. Friday's fun is sponsored by the Tina Seley Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair.
ELKTON, MI
City of Midland hires HR director, planning director

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Midland announced in a news release on Thursday the hiring of Rebecca (Becky) Schaefer as Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations, and Jacob Kain as Director of Planning and Community Development. Schaefer will join the...
MIDLAND, MI
Proposed Bad Axe budget sees less major projects, possible water rate increase

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bad Axe’s proposed budget for its new fiscal year will not have as many planned projects, but residents may still see a rise in some utility charges. The only major construction project included in this budget is along...
Pretty cool: J&L Ice Cream now serving up sweet treats in Bad Axe

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As a former mayor of Bad Axe, Jim Hicks cares about downtown. He thought it needed another type of business, one that would give just about anybody a reason to visit the downtown business district. That's why he's opened J&L Ice Cream.
BAD AXE, MI

