ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

REI Sale: Shop Deals up to 40% off Columbia, Patagonia, and More

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the perfect time of the year to score massive deals on REI gear and outdoor clothing. Case in point, REI is having a huge sale, which has a ton of deals on top brands exclusively for co-op members as well as some deals for non-members. The fully...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patagonia#Outdoor Clothing#Rei Co Op#Camping#Clothing Shop#Rei Sale
StyleCaster

Nordstrom Just Put 30,000 Items on Sale For 60% Off Thanks to Its Half-Yearly Sale—Here’s What to Buy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of Nordstrom’s two biggest sales of the year is on. The Half-Yearly Sale, as indicated by the name, happens only twice a year. That means limited-time deals on the biggest brands and even new arrivals. And this year, Nordstrom didn’t hold back in offering huge discounts on incredible styles. Besides Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the retailer doesn’t host many massive sale events. The only other one that should definitely be on your radar is...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
CBS Boston

Target is slashing prices on overstocked big-ticket items

Target is stuck with too much home decor and too many TVs. To clear out the glut, it will ramp up discounts.The retail giant said Tuesday that it would mark down prices on some bigger-ticket items that consumers have pulled back on purchasing and cancel pending orders from suppliers.Target and other big-box retailers stocked up on a wide array of merchandise such as electronics and furniture throughout the pandemic to respond to red-hot consumer demand.But many shoppers in recent months have altered their purchasing choices in response to the fastest jump in inflation in decades and the end of federal government pandemic...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOXBusiness

Wholesale retailer warns beverage shortage, price hikes to happen this summer

As inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans can expect more shortages and more price hikes this summer. "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because… already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang told "Varney & Co." Monday.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy a Car Through Costco?

It may sound surprising, but it's an option worth considering. One lesser-known perk of Costco is its car-buying program. There are benefits to getting your car through Costco outside of potential savings. Costco can help you negotiate a sale with dealerships in your area. Buying a car can be a...
BUYING CARS
People

Amazon Has Tons of Air Conditioners on Sale Right Now — Prices Start at Just $140

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Don't get us wrong, we're super stoked for summer, but extreme temperatures can be a bit much — especially when you add humidity to the mix. Consider this your reminder to invest in some type of air conditioner before your home feels like a sauna.
ELECTRONICS
TheDailyBeast

Wayfair is Having a Massive Sale for Its 20th Anniversary

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Whether you believe it or not, Wayfair has been selling home goods now for 20 years. In honor of this milestone, the company is having a massive sale this Saturday, June 11th. For the entire day, you can buy bedding, appliances, furniture, rugs, office items, cookware and much more for up to 70% off the original price. Furthermore, if you spend more than $35 (which is basically inevitable), Wayfair will provide free shipping on your entire order. Wayfair recently marked down tons of items for Way Day, the company’s own version of Prime Day, so it is fair to assume that all of the potential sales this Saturday will be just as impressive. The Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale will only take place for 24 hours between 9am EST on Saturday and 9am EST on Sunday, so you better mark your calendar to make sure you don’t miss it. If you are looking to finally start building that vision for your home, this sale might just be the perfect starting point.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy