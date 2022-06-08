Newtown police investigate property damage outside fire substation

A charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath slice of heaven in Newtown, CT with lush yard and landscaping and a detached 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage. A gas-log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen, stackable washer/dryer in the closet, deck, as well as an unfinished basement with hatchway. The circular driveway makes it convenient to pull right in front of your door & easy to get in and out of the driveway. Ranch style living will make this a dream for those who prefer living without any need for stairs. Must see it to believe, reach out to schedule a viewing before it goes!

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO