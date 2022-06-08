ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Newtown police investigate property damage outside fire substation

By Kendra Baker
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTOWN — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that caused...

www.newstimes.com

NewsTimes

Newtown PD: Motorist seriously injured in Thursday crash that shut down Riverside Road

NEWTOWN — Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon crash that seriously injured a 53-year-old local woman and resulted in an hours-long shutdown of Riverside Road. The two-vehicle collision happened around 2:50 p.m., when the Newtown woman’s eastbound 2009 Subaru Outback crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2018 Isuzu NPR box truck, occupied by a 49-year-old Hartford man and 48-year-old Massachusetts man.
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Report: 10 safest cities in Connecticut

(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Daily Voice

Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power In Connecticut

A quick-moving storm system with gusty winds has knocked out power in Connecticut. At around 9;15 a.m. Thursday, June 9, Eversource reported 655 customers without power statewide. The most outages were reported in Wethersfield (149), Ridgefield (95), Greenwich (62), West Hartford (60), Plainville (56), Windsor (44), and Southbury (40). United...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

In New Jersey, your property is not your property (Opinion)

Private property rights are at the core of our republic and most civilized, advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much. A Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to get permission from his neighbors to hunt on his/her OWN land! As Joe Biden would say, "no joke".
POLITICS
ctexaminer.com

State Grants Announced for 1,000 Acres of Open Space in 13 Connecticut Towns and Cities

A $7.3 million round of state grants will allow groups in 13 different towns and cities to buy and preserve more than 1,000 acres of open space. Since the state’s open space program began in 1998, more than $150 million in state money had helped towns, cities,nonprofit conservation groups and water companies to buy more than 41,200 acres of land, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a news release.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
TORRINGTON, CT
GreenwichTime

11 ice cream places worth an afternoon drive in Connecticut

Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Scribe

16 Little Brook Lane

A charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath slice of heaven in Newtown, CT with lush yard and landscaping and a detached 2 car garage with plenty of extra storage. A gas-log fireplace, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen, stackable washer/dryer in the closet, deck, as well as an unfinished basement with hatchway. The circular driveway makes it convenient to pull right in front of your door & easy to get in and out of the driveway. Ranch style living will make this a dream for those who prefer living without any need for stairs. Must see it to believe, reach out to schedule a viewing before it goes!
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Editorial: CT still in need of prison reform

A lawsuit opposing solitary confinement and the shackling of Connecticut inmates spotlights several issues that resonate in 2022. Social isolation means something different for most of us than it did in 2019. Many people accept the likelihood of emotional scars from early months of the pandemic, when students were taught virtually and seniors and others living alone were cut off from social contact.
CONNECTICUT STATE

