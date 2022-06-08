Teachers to receive base pay increases of 1.5% for the first two years of the contract

Ashland City School District Board of Education

KEY ACTION The Ashland City School District Board of Education unanimously approved a three-year negotiated agreement with the Ashland City Teachers Association at a special board meeting on Monday evening.

KEY DISCUSSION On Tuesday Ashland City School Treasurer Kyle Klingler outlined the highlights of the agreement in an email.

The board agreed to base pay increases of 1.5% for the first two years of the contract — 2022-23 and 2023-24 — and 2% for the third year — 2024-25, Klingler reported.

The board also agreed to stipends of $2,750 in June of 2022, and $1,750 for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Teachers agreed to pay 15% of health, dental and vision insurance coverage — a 20% premium increase, Klingler said.

Ashland City Teachers Association co-president Jon Court said in a follow-up email on Tuesday that the membership of the Teachers Association "has agreed to moderate increases in our premium contributions to help our district afford the increase in costs for the upcoming year."

Court also commended the compensation provided through the contract to address managing the pandemic.

"Even though our staff and students worked extremely hard to continue traditional education during the COVID pandemic, our members have had to increase their time, energy and effort to mitigate the challenges caused by that pandemic's disruptions," Court said in his email.

"This contract provides compensation for members' efforts through the use of COVID funds and also provides some added work time for our members' efforts to keep up with the increased demands of the classroom," Court said.

New contract increases small group instructor pay

Additionally, Klingler said, the new contract increases small group instructor pay to $21.50 an hour for the 2022-23 school year and $22 an hour for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Longevity pay will align with the following schedule — $500 per contract year for years four through six; $750 for years seven through nine; and $1,000 per contract year for years 10 and above.

Negotiations began in March, Klingler said.

Court expressed appreciation for how well the Teachers Association and the district worked together to achieve "a very fair agreement."

"ACTA leadership commends the Board and (Superintendent) Dr. (Doug) Marrah for a very professional and amicable process," he said.

"The majority vote of the Board mirrors the 108-11 ratification vote of ACTA members from Tuesday, May 31," Court said.

Court said "the significant increase in health-care costs, as well as the continuing challenges of post-COVID education" were handled "in a manner fair and appropriate for all parties involved."

He also highlighted "the trust and communication built between our two negotiation teams," which "laid a solid foundation for our district and ACTA to overcome any future challenges together to continue to provide a high quality education for our students."

'Both sides worked together in a very business-like manner'

School board member Zack Truax said, "Both sides worked together in a very business-like manner."

The process was "honest, professional and expedient," Truax said. "That's all you can ask for (in negotiations)."

"Both sides had to give a little more than they wanted to get most of what they wanted," he said. "We met in the middle."

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

1. Emily Hynek was hired as a new teacher for Reagan Elementary School.

2. A program called Into Math by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a five-year license for books and online learning materials for grades K-5, was purchased at a cost of $412,139.

Work session, June 13, TBD

Regular session, June 27, 5:30 p.m., district central office, 1407 Claremont Ave., Ashland