ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Teachers to receive base pay increases of 1.5% for the first two years of the contract

By Linda Hall
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVC7X_0g4KL7k900

Ashland City School District Board of Education

KEY ACTION The Ashland City School District Board of Education unanimously approved a three-year negotiated agreement with the Ashland City Teachers Association at a special board meeting on Monday evening.

KEY DISCUSSION On Tuesday Ashland City School Treasurer Kyle Klingler outlined the highlights of the agreement in an email.

The board agreed to base pay increases of 1.5% for the first two years of the contract — 2022-23 and 2023-24 — and 2% for the third year — 2024-25, Klingler reported.

The board also agreed to stipends of $2,750 in June of 2022, and $1,750 for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Teachers agreed to pay 15% of health, dental and vision insurance coverage — a 20% premium increase, Klingler said.

Ashland City Teachers Association co-president Jon Court said in a follow-up email on Tuesday that the membership of the Teachers Association "has agreed to moderate increases in our premium contributions to help our district afford the increase in costs for the upcoming year."

Court also commended the compensation provided through the contract to address managing the pandemic.

"Even though our staff and students worked extremely hard to continue traditional education during the COVID pandemic, our members have had to increase their time, energy and effort to mitigate the challenges caused by that pandemic's disruptions," Court said in his email.

"This contract provides compensation for members' efforts through the use of COVID funds and also provides some added work time for our members' efforts to keep up with the increased demands of the classroom," Court said.

New contract increases small group instructor pay

Additionally, Klingler said, the new contract increases small group instructor pay to $21.50 an hour for the 2022-23 school year and $22 an hour for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Longevity pay will align with the following schedule — $500 per contract year for years four through six; $750 for years seven through nine; and $1,000 per contract year for years 10 and above.

Negotiations began in March, Klingler said.

Court expressed appreciation for how well the Teachers Association and the district worked together to achieve "a very fair agreement."

"ACTA leadership commends the Board and (Superintendent) Dr. (Doug) Marrah for a very professional and amicable process," he said.

"The majority vote of the Board mirrors the 108-11 ratification vote of ACTA members from Tuesday, May 31," Court said.

Court said "the significant increase in health-care costs, as well as the continuing challenges of post-COVID education" were handled "in a manner fair and appropriate for all parties involved."

He also highlighted "the trust and communication built between our two negotiation teams," which "laid a solid foundation for our district and ACTA to overcome any future challenges together to continue to provide a high quality education for our students."

'Both sides worked together in a very business-like manner'

School board member Zack Truax said, "Both sides worked together in a very business-like manner."

The process was "honest, professional and expedient," Truax said. "That's all you can ask for (in negotiations)."

"Both sides had to give a little more than they wanted to get most of what they wanted," he said. "We met in the middle."

FOR YOUR INFORMATION

1. Emily Hynek was hired as a new teacher for Reagan Elementary School.

2. A program called Into Math by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a five-year license for books and online learning materials for grades K-5, was purchased at a cost of $412,139.

Work session, June 13, TBD

Regular session, June 27, 5:30 p.m., district central office, 1407 Claremont Ave., Ashland

Comments / 1

Related
smithcountyinsider.com

TDOT Awards Emergency Contract to Access, Repair Carthage Bridge Crack; Work Expected to Take a Month to Complete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded an emergency contract to Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. to assist in its accessing, evaluating, and repairing of a crack in the Cordell Hull bridge in Smith County. TDOT crews discovered a 24-inch-long crack in a fracture-critical member of the...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Metro HR Employee Opens Personal Investigation Into Colleagues

Metro Public Health Department human resources manager Les Bowron escalated eight months of conflict within the senior leadership of the department with two broad information requests in April and May. Bowron’s requests set up a dragnet of information: “emails, text messages, and written material” from both work and personal accounts...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Milestone Crossed In Spring Hill Battery Plant Construction

THE COMPANIES BEHIND ONE OF THE LARGEST BUSINESS INVESTMENTS IN TENNESSEE HISTORY HIT A KEY CONSTRUCTION MILESTONE ON WEDNESDAY. ACCORDING TO THE NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL, WORKERS HOISTED THE FINAL STEEL BEAM INTO PLACE ON A 2.8 MILLION-SQUARE-FOOT BUILDING IN SPRING HILL FOR ULTIUM CELLS LLC, A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN GENERAL MOTORS AND LG ENERGY SOLUTION. THE PROGRESS MARKED ANOTHER CHECKPOINT TOWARD THE OPENING OF A PLANT THAT WILL MAKE BATTERIES TO POWER ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLES MADE AT THE NEIGHBORING GM FACTORY. ULTIUM EMPLOYEES ARE SET TO BEGIN MAKING LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES AT THE PLANT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023.ULTIUM'S $2.37 BILLION INVESTMENT IS THE SECOND-LARGEST ANNOUNCED IN STATE HISTORY, BEHIND THE $5.6 BILLION THAT FORD MOTOR COMPANY ANNOUNCED LAST FALL TO CREATE ITS "BLUE OVAL CITY" ELECTRIC-VEHICLE MANUFACTURING CAMPUS BETWEEN MEMPHIS AND JACKSON. ULTIUM RECEIVED A $60 MILLION STATE GRANT IN EXCHANGE FOR THE INVESTMENT AND PLEDGE TO HIRE 1,300 WORKERS, AT AVERAGE WAGES OF $22 AN HOUR. THE COMPANY IS CURRENTLY HIRING FOR KEY POSITIONS TO EXECUTE THE SETUP AND LAUNCH OF BATTERY CELL MANUFACTURING.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Ashland, OH
Education
City
Ashland, OH
williamsonhomepage.com

Ultium Cells marks construction milestone for $2.3B plant in Spring Hill

Ultium Cells ceremonially commemorated its installation of the final steel beam for its facility in progress Wednesday morning. The 2.8 million-square-foot plant is expected to commence production in late 2023. That projection for the completion of the $2.3 billion project is considered a continuation of the momentum thus far, which finished the steel structure for the building in just six months. It is a critical step in GM’s journey to the all-electric, zero-emissions fleet by 2035.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Low-income housing complex raises rent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cost of living keeps going up here in Tennessee, and some families don’t know what to do. North Lights Apartments, a new place for low-income tenants, is raising rent in August. Now some renters are wondering what to do. “I’m thinking restricted income. That’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Court
wgnsradio.com

New Stroke Procedure Saves Rutherford County Woman's Life

According to the CDC, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. Carmen Rodriguez, 79, is now a member of that group. It was the evening of May 15th when Carmen thought she was only suffering a harmless headache. She woke up the next morning feeling dizzy, and before she knew it, she collapsed on the floor of her home. Her roommate called 911, and she was rushed to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee Republican Party upholds Williamson County primary results

The Tennessee Republican Party Executive Committee voted to uphold election results in two Williamson County races on Thursday during a 90-minute meeting−the second day of a two-day discussion of the challenges—with committee members again expressing their desire for closed primaries. Christopher Richards, a candidate for Williamson County Commission...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson County for May 16

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 16-20, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $5,235,000Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27097 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046. $4,200,000232 Public...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Judge Wayne Shelton, longest-serving judge in Tennessee, retiring after 43 years of service

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Judge C. Wayne Shelton, who is preparing for retirement on June 30, has been a Montgomery County judge for 43 years. It will be a historic moment for the judge, for Clarksville and for Tennessee: Shelton will retire as the longest-serving juvenile court judge, general sessions court judge, or any court judge in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Average Monthly Household Cost of Bills in Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne, Tennessee

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - Doxo's recently released State by State Bill Pay Market report shows, among other things, that Tennessee is the #37th most expensive state for household bills. The report also found that on average, residents of Tennessee spend $1,734 per month on their 10 most common household bills, which is 13.4% lower than the national average of $2,003.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy