Alison Hawkins, the widow of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has released her first statement since his untimely death at the age of 50 in March. “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.” “As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO