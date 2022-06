MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported after a cement truck rollover crash Friday afternoon on Wright Street in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 47-year-old Marquette man was driving a Fraco Concrete Products truck. Just after 3:00 p.m., he was trying to back into a driveway on Wright Street near Ontario Street. He misjudged the turn and began sliding down a hill and overturned.

