Weather

Pleasant conditions followed by showers

wfxd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trend keeps temperatures seasonably cool through the weekend. Then, next week we’re looking at highs for some areas to be above normal into the 80s. Today with a weak wave...

wfxd.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/8 Wednesday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for late tonight into tomorrow morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: Today we'll see morning clouds give way to sun with highs in the low 80s. Another round of showers pushes through late tonight into tomorrow morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the morning commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with showers likely. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday, it looks like the less active half of the weekend with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the 70s. 
Boston

A pleasant, dry start to the week, gives way to possible showers

Eastern Massachusetts may get some much-needed rainfall mid-week. A few rain showers may offer relief next week as nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts grapples with extremely dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry start to the week on Sunday and Monday, with some rainfall due mid-week...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
NewsBreak
Weather
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River May Bring a Series of Rain to Drizzle the Northeastern States

As of late, millions of people across the Northeast have been enjoying stretches of dry, seasonable weather with low humidity and few afternoon thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather, a series of storm systems will stop the pleasant weather this week, with rain starting to fall in some locations on Tuesday. Rainy...
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
WWL-AMFM

Hot and humid today, storms return

Wednesday will be dry but Thursday the storms return. “Much of the same today with heat and humidity. Wednesday’s high temperatures will climb to near 93 degrees. The record is 96, so it’s not very likely we get close to a new record.
