Lafayette-area home prices fall 11.4% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Tippecanoe County home listed for $314,500 in May, down 11.4% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 4.8% from May 2021. Tippecanoe County's median home was 2,013 square feet for a listed price of $151 per square foot.

The Tippecanoe County market was busy, with a median 17 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 28 days on market. The market added 216 new home listings in May, compared with the 172 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 118 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

What were Lafayette-area home prices in May? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

White County's home prices fell 21.2%, to a median $259,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 31 days, from 65 days a month earlier. The typical 1,565-square-foot house had a list price of $158 per square foot.

Clinton County's home prices rose 15.6%, to a median $184,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 19 days, from 25 days a month earlier. The typical 1,708-square-foot house had a list price of $114 per square foot.

Fountain County's home prices fell 0.7%, to a median $267,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 36 days, from 29 days a month earlier. The typical 2,198-square-foot house had a list price of $129 per square foot.

Across metro Lafayette, median home prices fell to $297,450, down 9.9% from a month earlier. The median home had 2,116 square feet, at a list price of $145 per square foot.

Across all of Indiana, median home prices were $274,950, rising 5.8% from a month earlier. The median Indiana home for sale had 1,904 square feet at list price of $140 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette-area home prices fall 11.4% in May, with houses for sale in high demand