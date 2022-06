CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Outdoor enthusiasts will now have incentive to go chasing waterfalls in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Tourism reports more than 200 waterfalls can be found throughout the state and 29 of those cascades are featured on the new Waterfall Trail. Outdoor adventures may track progress along trail systems to earn prizes from the tourism department.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO