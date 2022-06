GODDARD – A Friday afternoon crash in Goddard sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.The accident happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at 183rd Street West and Sunset, north of Kellogg. A man roughly 40 years of age suffered critical injuries. Two other people sustained minor injuries.The man was wearing safety gear. He was going northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.The crash is being investigated.Law enforcement officials encourage drivers of cars and trucks to be alert...

GODDARD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO