Keyshawn Johnson Compares LeBron James to Aaron Rodgers After Warriors Quote

The relationship Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum have is one of the most special and unique bonds in the league right now. This is as close to a big brother-younger brother dynamic that we haven't seen in this league that often. Beal and Tatum are both from Missouri and have known each other since they were both kids, with Beal even being Tatum's babysitter at the start of their friendship.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO