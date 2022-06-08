ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Coolest Hidden Bar In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Historical speakeasies were originally created in the United States during Prohibition for people to enjoy alcohol when the sale, manufacturing and transportation of alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the country. And while Prohibition ended around 1933, speakeasies live on. In fact, speakeasies and secret bars have been growing in popularity recently, probably because they offer such a unique experience . They often require a secret code to enter before you can even take a sip of one of their specialty cocktails.

Livability named The Video Archive in Cincinnati as the best hidden bar in the Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it.

This Quentin Tarantino -inspired bar requires you to brush up on your film facts before entering. When you walk into the Cincinnati video storefront, a clerk will approach you and ask you a few questions about a specific movie (which changes every day). Search the video store to find the film and pull it, and a secret door will open up, leading you to The Video Archive bar. Movies are screened on the outdoor patio. There is a “mystery shot wheel.” Nods to Tarantino’s work adorn the walls. Need we say more?

