Lawson, MO

Obituary & Services: Theda May Lewis

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheda May Lewis – age 70 of Lawson, MO passed away Monday morning, June 06, 2022, at her home in Lawson. Theda was born on December 12, 1951, to Willis Calvin and Francis Pauline (Bartee) Gordon in Holt, MO. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1969. She married Bruce Lewis...

