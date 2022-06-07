ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Part-Time Communications Specialist

 5 days ago

Do you have strong communications skills? Are you interested in being on the frontlines...

Intake Specialist

Redwood Coast Regional Center is looking for an Intake Specialist to join our dedicated Eureka team. Under general supervision, the Intake Specialist shall be responsible for the initial assessment of applicants for services, including interviewing, gathering diagnostic information, and presenting cases to the eligibility team for disposition. The Intake Specialist shall identify the need for additional evaluations and recommend services; and shall complete the various phases of the intake process within set time lines.
EUREKA, CA
Patient Registration Clerk

Full Time & Part Time Positions. Performs clerical and computer tasks, registers patients, and processes insurance. Serves as a customer service representative to patients, their families, the public, and the Medical Staff. Must be detail oriented, good with fast-paced environment, able to maintain a positive and solution-based attitude in stressful situations, and always maintain confidentiality. Must be able to work as part of a team, be a self-starter, and have good oral and written communication skills. High school diploma or equivalent. Prefer a minimum of two-years customer service / office experience but will train the right person. Starts at $18, more depending on experience.
Housekeeper for Historic Hotel

The historic Hotel Arcata is hiring for housekeepers. We are looking for housekeepers to join our outstanding housekeeping team. The ideal candidate would be flexible, hardworking, and energetic. Experience is a plus but we are willing to train the right person. Compensation starts @$16.50 per hour. Please apply in-person at the hotel.
ARCATA, CA
THE ECONEWS REPORT: Power Grid Issues Limit Future Wind Development

The transmission lines running into Humboldt County are fairly small. This has big implications for local efforts to decarbonize our local electricity supply. The lines are too small to supply enough of Humboldt’s current power demands, necessitating the Humboldt Bay Generating Station, run off methane gas (Gang Green refuses to call it “natural gas”). It also limits our ability to fully realize our offshore wind resource as, again, the damn lines are too small, thereby limiting our capacity constraints.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Arcata, CA
Supes Advance Climate Action Plan Despite Bushnell’s Skepticism About Its Compatibility With ‘Rural Living’

TODAY in SUPES: An Apology, Some Vaccine Hesitancy, a Climate Action Plan and a Code of Ethics, Oh My!. Earlier this week the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors accepted the public review draft of the Regional Climate Action Plan, an ambitious environmental document being drafted in collaboration with local cities in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Service Coordinator

Redwood Coast Regional Center is looking for Service Coordinators to join our dedicated Eureka team. Service Coordinators identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services for compliance and provide advocacy for children, adults and their families. We utilize Person Centered Principles in all that we do and are looking for people who truly want to make a difference in clients’ lives.
Emergency Medical Tech

Full Time Position - 36 hours (12-hour shifts)/ Non-exempt High school graduate or equivalent desired. Proof of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification from an approved institution or training program. BLS/CPR required. The Emergency Department Technician (ET) employs intellectual, interpersonal, and technical skills to assist patients of various ages in achieving maximum health potential. The ET functions as a health-team member through independent, interdependent, and dependent roles within the healthcare system. The ET reports to the Emergency Department RN on duty. $22 per hour starting wage, more depending on experience.
ER/Acute Care Registered Nurse

Full Time Position - 12-hour shift, 3 days/week. Current California RN License, BLS, ACLS, & PALS certification required. Work 12-hour shifts in our critical access acute care & emergency room. $41 per hour starting wage, more depending on experience. SoHum Health in Garberville operates Jerold Phelps Community Hospital, Southern Humboldt...
GARBERVILLE, CA
Director of Nursing

Full Time Position. The Director of Nursing (DON) plans, develops, and directs the overall operation of our Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) in accordance with federal, state, and local standards, guidelines, and regulations that govern the facility, to ensure the highest degree of quality care is always maintained. This position is responsible and accountable for all patient care activities, unit operations and staff, fiscal management and monitoring to assure continuous quality improvement of services delivered. The Director of Nursing (DON) maintains current clinical skills and has the competency to support the delivery of care. This role is responsible for customer service excellence and will provide input into strategic planning and budget development. This position is principally Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; with 24/7 oversight responsibility and accountability. Current California RN license required. Long-term care experience and at least three (3) years managerial/leadership experience required. Current BLS/CPR and ACLS required.
GARBERVILLE, CA
Courtesy Driver

Full Time Position - The Courtesy Driver will operate SoHum Health’s fleet of vehicles to transport patients to and from medical appointments around Southern Humboldt and beyond. The Driver will also move the Mobile Medical Unit to designated locations in the Southern Humboldt region, on a rotating basis. The Courtesy Driver must be able to confidently drive a 42-foot Mobile Medical Unit to clinical site locations on narrow, winding, and remote roads. Must possess excellent customer service skills when transporting patients to and from medical visits. Must have a clean driving record and demonstrated ability to drive a variety of different vehicles on narrow and winding roads. Class C License required, Class A or B license preferred. Full-time at 40-hours per week. Starts at $18, more depending on experience.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Medical Assistant

Part Time Position - responsibilities include performing routine administrative and clinical tasks such as assisting medical providers with patient intake, information gathering, minor procedures as requested, and entering pertinent information in the patient medical record. This position utilizes knowledge of office systems, procedures, clinic and hospital regulations, interdepartmental functions and insurance standards and procedure to facilitate patient services provided in a primary care clinic. Must possess a current Basic Life Support CPR certification. Certified Medical Assistant license, Certified Nurse’s Assistant (CNA) license, or Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) license preferred. Injection certification preferred. High school diploma or equivalency required. $18 per hour starting wage for MA & $22 per hour starting wage for CMA, more depending on experience.
Valley West is Getting Fruity! Neighborhood Improvements Underway, Including Planting Fruit Trees and Painting Murals

After the Arcata City Council approved eight beautification and community improvement projects for Valley West during a meeting in April, the oft-overlooked neighborhood’s makeover has begun with the planting of five fruit trees in Valley West Park on Halen Drive. Kimberly White, a coordinator for Comunidad Unidad del Norte...
ARCATA, CA
Local Counselors to Host ‘Rainbow Village’ Event to Help Support LGBTQ Youth

The early teens can be an incredibly difficult … and, well, awkward … time for youths – braces, hormones, those middle school dances where nobody knows how to act. It is time when kids are becoming young adults, social and academic pressure is mounting, all while they are trying to figure out who they are. And it can be especially difficult for LGBTQ+ youth, who might not have the same level of support as their peers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Members of Congress Speak Out Against Potential Fraud in Federal Filing From Coal Train Interests

PREVIOUSLY: Great Redwood Trail Agency Uncovers Poorly Redacted Financial Data, Calls Bullshit on Coal Train Interests. Press release from Congressman Jared Huffman’s Office:. Today, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Congressman Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) sent a letter to Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chief...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Trans-Owned Bakery Patches’ Pastries Sets Up Shop at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds as Sit-Down Cafe

In March of 2021, Patches’ Pastries sprung up as an independent bakery operating out of Arcata’s Northtown Coffee. A year later, the trans-owned business is celebrating the opening of its own eatery at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, where 23-year-old owner and sole employee Patch Fraga is serving up baked goods and espresso four days a week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Let’s Fix Up Hydesville! Caltrans Will Host a Public Meeting Next Week, and it Would Like Your Ideas on How to Spruce Up Highway 36 Through the Town That I Just Realized Has No Nickname

UPDATE, 2:25 p.m.: Jerry Rohde, the fantastic local historian, checks in with the following nickname suggestion(s):. In the 1850s, Hydesville was called Goose Lake Prairie. More recently, I’ve been calling it “Widesville,” since Highway 36 is 102 feet wide through town. The original road was built that wide so that a six-horse team and wagon could turn around in it.
HYDESVILLE, CA
Accountant

Full Time Position. Handles the operations of the Accounting Department, which include accounts payable, accounts receivable, bank reconciliations, and payroll. Oversees training programs and identifies training needs. Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Business Administration required; 10 years or more of related experience required. SoHum Health in Garberville operates Jerold...
Animal Control Officer

$3,320 – $4,035 Monthly. *Base salary will increase by 2% on January 1, 2023 and another increase of 5% will be issued. The City of Eureka is seeking a qualified individual to assume the duties of Animal Control Officer for the Eureka Police Department. The principal function of an employee in this class is to independently perform a variety of complex animal control tasks, including field patrol, investigation, and quarantine of specified animals. Duties include the enforcement and communication of animal services codes, ordinances, and regulations; ensuring public safety by capturing and caring for wild, vicious, and/or injured animals.
EUREKA, CA

