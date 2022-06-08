ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What Is Going on With Jumia Stock?

By Will Ebiefung
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJumia shares have tanked as the company struggles with profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Mashed

Why Walmart Stock Took A Dive This Morning

Shocks to the supply chain, inflationary prices, shortages of certain foods along with essential products like infant formula... Customers and corporations alike have had a volatile couple of years, and reporting from outlets like CBS show conditions are unlikely to stabilize in the near term. Even large grocery stores are struggling — these companies have had to accommodate drastic changes in Americans' shopping habits, such as fluctuations in demand for individual products as well as a massive pandemic-fueled increase in online ordering and delivery, which was followed by a return to in-person store visits. And on the subject of fuel, The Street notes that heightened energy and freight costs have worked in tandem with these other factors to create a massive surplus in goods housed in retail stores across the country — many of which sought to get ahead of supply chain shortages and consequently ended up with an abundance of unwanted and unsold merchandise.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

This 5% Dividend Stock Could Soar

The stock is a bargain, priming investors for solid total returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Walmart Stock Is Falling Today

Walmart Inc WMT shares are trading lower alongside several retailers in sympathy with Target Corp TGT, which announced an inventory optimization plan that will result in additional second-quarter costs. Target is planning to take several actions in the second quarter, including additional markdowns, removing excess inventory and canceling orders. The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stock#Toiletries#Jumia Technologies#Imarc Group#African
Benzinga

Why Costco Stock Is Sliding Today

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower alongside several retailers in sympathy with Target Corp TGT, which announced an inventory optimization plan that will result in additional second-quarter costs. Target is planning to take several actions in the second quarter, including additional markdowns, removing excess inventory and canceling orders.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's why Vitamin Shoppe's owner wants to buy Kohl's – and what could happen next

A little-known conglomerate of companies including Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus and a home furnishing chain known as Buddy's is suddenly the talk of the retail industry. Franchise Group, a publicly traded business with a market capitalization of about $1.6 billion, has entered into exclusive sale talks with Kohl's. Analysts...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

Walmart says some suppliers working with retailer to cut prices

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 3 (Reuters) - Senior Walmart Inc executives said on Friday some suppliers have been responding to the largest U.S. retailer's efforts to lower prices despite their own struggles with high inflation, material and labor costs. Investors have questioned Walmart's ability to ask suppliers to offer price reductions...
BENTONVILLE, AR
CNET

Best Grocery Credit Cards for June 2022

Groceries can be a major drain on budgets -- a Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer survey found that the average American household spend almost $5,000 per year on food at home. While rising inflation in 2022 has made trips to the grocery store even costlier, a good grocery credit card can offset higher prices with rewards back on your spending.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Associated Press

Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions, announced Tuesday, come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
pymnts

Following Walmart’s Lead, Target Taps Grocery to Drive Traffic

As retailers’ supply chain challenges continue with no end in sight, Minneapolis-based big box department store chain Target is turning its focus to grocery prioritize its strongest channels. The company announced Tuesday (June 7) a plan of action for tackling supply chain complications and improving its inventory difficulties, which...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha's company is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in passive income over the next 12 months. These four highly profitable companies are parsing out at least 4% annually for their shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
OMAHA, NE
Motley Fool

Stitch Fix Stock in Tatters on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance, Job Cuts

Fiscal Q3 sales were down 8% year over year, which was essentially in line with Wall Street's consensus estimate. The company's loss was wider than analysts had expected. Management expects fiscal Q4 sales will be down 13% to 15% year over year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy