Click here to read the full article. A professional relationship. Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez is excited to see him again. The attorney and her client won their defamation case against Amber Heard on June 1, 2022. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was not in attendance at the verdict. After her appearance on Good Morning America on June 8, 2022, Vasquez was approached by TMZ and was asked if she was going to see Depp again. She replied, “Of course!” She was then asked if she was a fan of his music. As she hurried into her car, she...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO