ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MO

Obituary: Jennifer Elaine Lewis

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Elaine Lewis, 48, Princeton, MO passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on August...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: David Delano Doll

David Delano Doll, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to John Sr. and Anna (Sparks) Doll. He was a farmer, a USMC Veteran, contractor co-owner, and operator, with Atlas Systems Inc. David married Nichole...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Donald Leroy Baskett

Donald Leroy Baskett, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Donald was born the son of Hubert and Gladys (Thudium) Baskett on February 5, 1936, in Browning, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Meadville High School and continued his education at Northeast Missouri Teachers College where he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree of Education in French and English. Donald obtained his Master’s Degree in English from Northeast Missouri State University. He taught French, English, and Drama at Meadville High School and Chillicothe High School. In his later years, he became a social worker for the Department of Family Services, and he also enjoyed substitute teaching. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Kansas City, Missouri. He was a member of the Peace Corps on the Ivory Coast where he taught English to French-speaking children. His hobbies included playing bridge with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) of Chillicothe, Missouri, running marathons, and spending time with his grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Free pair of shoes provided to children in Bethany on August 8th

The Harrison County Health Department and Shoes from the Heart will provide a free pair of shoes to children. Shoes will be handed out at a back-to-school safety fair at the fairgrounds in Bethany on August 8th. The time has not yet been determined. A limited number of shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The health department and Shoes from the Heart will need to know children’s shoe sizes.
BETHANY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Princeton, MO
Beeville, TX
Obituaries
City
Beeville, TX
City
Princeton, TX
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Moberly, MO) -- A Moberly woman has now been charged with animal abuse and stealing after admitting she killed and burned a family pet. K-W-I-X radio reports that 29-year-old Brianna Lingo admitted to killing her mother’s terrier mix, watching it die, and burning its body. Court documents show Lingo had strangled her mother’s terrier mix while her mother was at work and burned it in a fire pit. When her mother got home, Lingo reportedly told her that she had made a sacrifice.
MOBERLY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man crashes car on 18th Street

A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th. Trenton Police Officer Chanse Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The...
TRENTON, MO
kq2.com

2 injured in three-vehicle crash Friday morning

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Buchanan County Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Russell Plummer, 71, of Gower was stopped behind another vehicle, driven by Macy Chadd, 30, of Cameron, on U.S. 169, four miles north of Gower.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Lewis
kttn.com

Jamesport to celebrate Sesquicentennial

Jamesport will celebrate its Sesquicentennial next month. Activities are planned for July 1st through 7th. About 20 stores will participate in a wine walk on July 1st from 4 to 8 o’clock. Registration will be in front of Kramer’s Contracting. It will cost $25 for a glass. Peter and Debbie Allen, Melissa Gaunt, and Sondra Gaunt will perform music in front of Farm House Collections.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022

Among cases in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A Harrisonville man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a violation of probation. Kevin Michael Miller saw his probation revoked. Miller was sentenced to terms of seven years each for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of felony stealing, and delivery of a controlled substance. These sentences are to run concurrently with any sentence imposed in any other case. The incidents were in February of 2019 in Grundy County.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roberson Funeral
kttn.com

Coffee With a Cop set for June 15th in Trenton

Community members can meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department at Coffee with A Cop next week. The event will be at the Hardee’s in Trenton on June 15th from 7 to 9 a.m. The police encourage residents to attend and ask questions about the department,...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Two Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Tuesday. 36-year-old Stephanie Jane Johnson of Chillicothe was arrested out of state on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. She is awaiting extradition.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff announces the arrest of three fugitives

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announces the recent arrest of three fugitives, including one who allegedly fled to California to avoid being arrested. Fifty-eight-year-old Todd Michael Buss of Chillicothe was arrested by authorities in California on June 9th on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony first-degree rape or attempted rape. Bond was denied by the court. Buss will be extradited once he has completed the out-of-state extradition process. He had been on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list since March 11th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MEXICO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
northwestmoinfo.com

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” Takes Faith-Based Message to Cameron Inmates

CAMERON, MO – “Dog the Bounty Hunter” was in Cameron Tuesday, visiting with inmates at Western Missouri Correctional Center. Duane Chapman, the bounty hunter made famous through his television program has changed his focus from arresting fugitives to helping them find a purpose. Chapman delivered a faith-based message to those he says society has cast away, trying to give them hope. He told inmates that bringing hope to them is part of God’s calling for him.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Two teenagers injured in crash north of New Cambria

Two 17-year-old boys sustained injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning three miles north of New Cambria Wednesday evening June 8th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver from Callao received moderate injuries and the passenger from New Cambria received minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital.
NEW CAMBRIA, MO
kchi.com

Additional Arrests By the Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Department

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent arrests. Two of Livingston County’s Most Wanted were recently arrested. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on June 9th by authorities in California on a warrant for alleged Rape or Attempted Rape-1st degree. Bond is denied by the court. Mr. Buss has been on our Most Wanted list since March 11th of this year. He will be extradited as soon as possible.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy