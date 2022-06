WESTERLY — The Town Council will soon consider increasing from 10 to 11 the number of permits that are available for food trucks to operate in the town. During a meeting on Monday, the council agreed to conduct a public hearing on June 21 on an amendment to the municipal mobile food establishment ordinance. The decision to schedule a public hearing on the proposed amendment follows a request from Emily Logan, the owner of Moma Emily's Sweet Treats, a Pawcatuck-based ice cream truck business.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO