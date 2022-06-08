Newtown police investigate property damage outside fire substation

The region of New England is one of the best places to celebrate the autumn season. For all those people who want to revel in apple orchards and fresh fruit, Connecticut is the best place to enjoy yourself. From apple cider, apple pie to apple fritters, there is no end to the things you can make after picking apples in the state. And if you are looking for the picture-perfect apple picking spot, there is no end to those as well in the state of Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO