South Dakota’s Noem, Thune repel GOP challenges from right

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard. His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin...
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The Internal Revenue Service is investigating a tax preparer from Houston, Texas for allegedly filing fraudulent tax returns for clients in at least 15 states, many of them in North Dakota. A newly unsealed search warrant affidavit in U.S. District Court in Fargo identifies the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
NEW TOWN, N.D. – Authorities have identified a body found in Lake Sakakawea as that of a man missing since late April. The man was 64-year-old Charles Bearstail of New Town. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation. An angler found Bearstail’s body in the lake on Saturday.
